Cheapflights.com Releases Guide to Gifts Travelers Will Actually Use

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- The best gift you can give someone is one he or she will actually use. So this year, when shopping, for the frequent flier(s) in your life, skip the passport cover, monogrammed luggage tags or travel pouch and opt for something that is traveler tested and approved. To help you take your gift giving to another level, the travel experts at , the online leader in finding and publishing travel deals, compiled their with ideas that will be on the must-pack list for your loved one's next journey. To be sure we covered our bases, we've even sought out recommendations for the most useful, can't-live-without accessories from an array of travel bloggers.

The guide features over 30 gift ideas ranging from cool stocking stuffers such as a scarf that converts into a neck pillow; a combination luggage scale and charging station and headphones embedded inside a super-soft headband; to bigger ticket items such as carry-on luggage with built-in battery to charge USB devices; a stroller that folds down to the size of a small carry-on or an actual travel experience.

Below is a sampling of items from the sections on "the perfect carry-on luggage," "packing made easy" and "multitasking clothing":

- That perfect carry-on is hard to find. Either it's too big, too small, too hard to organize or uncomfortable to lug around the airport. The is perfectly sized and boasts an impenetrable shell impervious to all the jostling of overhead storage space, features compartments for all your stuff and even offers a built-in battery to conveniently charge your USB devices. Tessa Juliette from is a huge fan of this sturdy, multi-tasking carry-on: "It's durable, spacious and the exact dimensions for every airline's carry-on allowance. The best thing about it, and also the biggest time saver at the airport, is the charging ports that are on the luggage itself. That means I can grab food without having to worry about finding a plug before or after my flight. Serious piece of mind." While the price tag on this carry-on is a little steep ($225), it may be a worthwhile investment. As Juliette shares: "Even if you're an occasional traveler it pays off in so many ways."

Another carry-on to consider with a bit of a lower price tag is . It's lightweight and sturdy with a retractable handle and multidirectional wheels and comes in a variety of fun colors. And, costing less than $60, this carry-on is durable and affordable. For Paul Marshman of , this carry-on is a must: "I find I can fit in enough clothes for a whole week, with special compartments for shoes and toiletries. And if I buy things on my trip, the case expands about an inch to accommodate the extra volume. Some people like the soft-sided cases, but I prefer the hard because it protects the contents better -- I could even put a camera lens in there."

You know that feeling when you're juggling a rolling suitcase, a shoulder bag and a laptop bag, diaper bag or purse through the airport? Everyone's done it, and everyone's watched other people do it. Save your loved ones the trouble by gifting them the . It's a strong neoprene strap that attaches to the handle of your rolling suitcase, keeping other bags placed atop it secure. For less than $40, travelers can avoid inconveniently juggling luggage through the airport terminal. According to Tracey Nesbitt of , this "new type of luggage strap is completely adjustable and attaches items snugly to your suitcase handle. I'm usually traveling with a laptop, and in colder months, a coat, and I need to have my hands free for my boarding pass, phone, coffee, etc. when maneuvering through the airport. This product makes my travel life a little bit easier."

Even the least digitally savvy among us travel with a number of devices. From phones to tablets and e-readers to laptops, it can be hard to keep track of all the chargers, adapters, headphones and other easy-to-lose items. The comes in a variety of sizes, with options specially crafted for different tablet and laptop sizes. Prices vary but start around $15. Keep all your gadgets organized and accessible, with cords untangled and headphones and other small items easy to find. Matilda Geroulis of swears by this organizational must-have: "Most people travel with a large number of electronics and accessories. This electronics organizer keeps all your digital devices and accessories organized and readily available."

- Travelers are always looking for ways to pack less without sacrificing style. does just that. It is one item that can be worn eight-plus ways, including as an infinity scarf, wrap dress, cardigan, poncho, beach cover-up and airplane blanket. Made in Toronto, Canada from eco-friendly, Modal fabric, the soft multi-way travel garment costs $128 and is wrinkle-resistant and easy to transform -- hidden snaps along the hemline and a belt help facilitate the various looks.

- The RFID travel vest boasts a surprising number of hidden pockets given its tailored look. Carry everything you need on your person and feel safe from high-tech skimmers with an RFID-blocking pocket. is "a huge fan of Scottevest [travel vests] because of their multiple hidden pockets. They not only keep my valuables safe but the jacket also acts as an extra carry-on. I use their products every time I travel." The vest starts at $100 and comes in multiple colors with styles for men and women.

The guide also has sections on "mats and towels with purpose," "airplane necessities," "kid-friendly gear," "travel pillows 2.0" and "the gift of experience." And the beauty of it all -- every item featured in the guide is available for purchase online so no need to venture into the insanity of the malls this time of year. You're welcome. So get ready to be inspired and to start your shopping with Cheapflights.com's complete Holiday gift guide: Travel gifts you'll actually use at . Perhaps you will find some ideas to put on your wish list too.

