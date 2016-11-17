       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


Portland Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund LP to invest in Newlook Capital Industrial Services LP

ID: 507892
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. ("Portland") is pleased to announce the new relationship with the specialty private equity manager, Newlook Capital Inc. ("Newlook"). Portland Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund LP ("Portland GEEREF LP"), an investment fund managed by Portland, has initiated an investment in Newlook Capital Industrial Services LP (the "Newlook LP").

The Newlook LP has an investment strategy to develop a strong and synergistic portfolio of ownership investments in industrial services companies that have:

"We are happy to establish this relationship with Newlook and look forward to working with them," said Chris Wain-Lowe, Chief Investment Officer of Portland and Portfolio Manager of Portland GEEREF LP. "The management team at Newlook are personally invested, driven, motivated and are cultivating owner-operator businesses in the Canadian lower middle-market."

Elroy Gust, President and Managing Partner of Newlook, said, "I was first introduced to Portland by Doug Beck, a Mandeville Private Client Inc. financial advisor. We are now excited to introduce Portland GEEREF LP as an investor and limited partner in our Newlook LP where we can work together, grow, and foster a dynamic investment relationship."

About Portland

Portland invests in private equity, private debt, publicly traded equities and fixed income securities globally on behalf of retail and institutional clients.

About Newlook

Newlook operates as a private equity firm and merchant banker, investing throughout Canada and the U.S., with a preference for companies that exhibit a solid tangible asset base. Newlook is focused on and current holdings include multifamily real estate and services in the U.S., industrial services in Canada and the U.S., and QSR in Canada.

Contacts:


Christopher Wain-Lowe
CIO, Executive VP and Portfolio Manager
Portland Investment Counsel Inc.
1-888-710-4242



More information:
http://www.aic.com/EN/SubAdvisors/SubAdvisors/PortlandInvestmentCounsel/Pages/index.aspx



Keywords (optional):

portland-investment-counsel-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/17/2016 - 18:27
Language: English
News-ID 507892
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Portland Investment Counsel Inc.
Stadt: BURLINGTON, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 71

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.550
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 215


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z