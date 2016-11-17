Portland Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund LP to invest in Newlook Capital Industrial Services LP

(firmenpresse) - BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. ("Portland") is pleased to announce the new relationship with the specialty private equity manager, Newlook Capital Inc. ("Newlook"). Portland Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund LP ("Portland GEEREF LP"), an investment fund managed by Portland, has initiated an investment in Newlook Capital Industrial Services LP (the "Newlook LP").

The Newlook LP has an investment strategy to develop a strong and synergistic portfolio of ownership investments in industrial services companies that have:

"We are happy to establish this relationship with Newlook and look forward to working with them," said Chris Wain-Lowe, Chief Investment Officer of Portland and Portfolio Manager of Portland GEEREF LP. "The management team at Newlook are personally invested, driven, motivated and are cultivating owner-operator businesses in the Canadian lower middle-market."

Elroy Gust, President and Managing Partner of Newlook, said, "I was first introduced to Portland by Doug Beck, a Mandeville Private Client Inc. financial advisor. We are now excited to introduce Portland GEEREF LP as an investor and limited partner in our Newlook LP where we can work together, grow, and foster a dynamic investment relationship."

About Portland

Portland invests in private equity, private debt, publicly traded equities and fixed income securities globally on behalf of retail and institutional clients.

About Newlook

Newlook operates as a private equity firm and merchant banker, investing throughout Canada and the U.S., with a preference for companies that exhibit a solid tangible asset base. Newlook is focused on and current holdings include multifamily real estate and services in the U.S., industrial services in Canada and the U.S., and QSR in Canada.

Christopher Wain-Lowe

CIO, Executive VP and Portfolio Manager

Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

More information:

http://www.aic.com/EN/SubAdvisors/SubAdvisors/PortlandInvestmentCounsel/Pages/index.aspx



Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc.
BURLINGTON, ONTARIO

