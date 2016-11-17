       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Banca IFIS buys over 75 million Euro worth of distressed consumer assets on the domestic market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Mestre (Venice), 17 November 2016 - Banca IFIS announces it has purchased an
unsecured non-performing consumer loans portfolio on the domestic market for a
total nominal value of 75,6 million Euro.

The portfolio, containing over 6.400 positions, was sold to Banca IFIS by one of
the main Italian consumer credit companies and mainly consists of personal loans
(89%).

"Banca IFIS's DRL (Distressed Retail Loans sector) is experiencing vigorous
growth and gaining strength" stated Andrea Clamer, Head of Banca IFIS's NPL
Area. "Since the start of 2016, we have purchased over 2,8 billion euro of
impaired assets. - added Clamer - These assets make up part of our owned NPL
portfolio (9.6 billion Euro) which boasts significant volumes to which a
valuable set of information on our customers is associated. Banca IFIS's ability
to manage large amounts of data and a vast number of customers is allowing tens
of thousands of families to settle their financial debts".

In light of transactions carried out so far, Banca IFIS's own non-performing
loans portfolio amounts to over 1.3 million positions, making up a total nominal
value of 9.6 billion euro.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Banca IFIS S.p.A. via GlobeNewswire






