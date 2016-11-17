TECHNICOLOR : TELSTRA AND TECHNICOLOR DEPLOY MOST ADVANCED HOME GATEWAYS FOR AUSTRALIAN SUBSCRIBERS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE
Telstra and Technicolor Deploy Most Advanced
Home Gateways for Australian Subscribers
Telstra Gateway Max 2 and the Telstra Gateway Frontier Play Apply Technicolor
Homeware Software to Ensure Network Connectivity and Wi-Fi Performance
Paris (France), 17 November 2016 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX:
TCLRY) a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, has
announced that Australia's leading telecommunications services provider,
Telstra, has chosen Technicolor to develop two new home gateways designed to
deliver greatly improved broadband and Wi-Fi experiences for Telstra customers:
Telstra Gateway Max 2 and the Telstra Gateway Frontier.
The Telstra Gateway Frontier is Australia's first ISP-supported hybrid
mobile/fixed line gateway. The technology ensures that Australian consumers have
immediate network access "out-of-the-box." This means consumers have immediate
access to broadband services via 4G LTE, even as fixed line services are being
arranged. Moreover, if there should be a problem with fixed line connectivity
after installation, the gateway can automatically switch over to mobile networks
to offer consumers uninterrupted broadband service.
Telstra Gateway Max 2 and Telstra Gateway Frontier use the latest dual-band (2.4
& 5GHz) 4x4 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology with Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) to keep
more devices connected in the home.
The two gateways offer faster Wi-Fi speeds and better coverage than any current
home gateway product in the Australian market. Each can support up to 35 devices
simultaneously.
Both gateways have embedded NFC chips for easy Wi-Fi connection: Android phones
can be paired simply by tapping them against the gateway. The gateways also use
Technicolor's Homeware software that leverages Technicolor's 20 years of
expertise in set-top boxes, home gateways and content security.
About Technicolor
Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment
sector, is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our world class research and
innovation laboratories enable us to lead the market in delivering advanced
video services to content creators and distributors. We also benefit from an
extensive intellectual property portfolio focused on imaging and sound
technologies. Our commitment: supporting the delivery of exciting new
experiences for consumers in theaters, homes and on-the-go.
www.technicolor.com - Follow us: (at)Technicolor - linkedin.com/company/technicolor
Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in
the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
Media Contact
Sandra Carvalho: +1 323 208 2624
sandra.carvalho(at)technicolor.com
Lane Cooper: +1 415 646 6592
lane.cooper(at)technicolor.com
Investor Relations
Emilie Megel: +33 1 41 86 61 48
emilie.megel(at)technicolor.com
