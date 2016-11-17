TECHNICOLOR : TELSTRA AND TECHNICOLOR DEPLOY MOST ADVANCED HOME GATEWAYS FOR AUSTRALIAN SUBSCRIBERS

Paris (France), 17 November 2016 - Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX:

TCLRY) a worldwide technology leader in the media and entertainment sector, has

announced that Australia's leading telecommunications services provider,

Telstra, has chosen Technicolor to develop two new home gateways designed to

deliver greatly improved broadband and Wi-Fi experiences for Telstra customers:

Telstra Gateway Max 2 and the Telstra Gateway Frontier.



The Telstra Gateway Frontier is Australia's first ISP-supported hybrid

mobile/fixed line gateway. The technology ensures that Australian consumers have

immediate network access "out-of-the-box." This means consumers have immediate

access to broadband services via 4G LTE, even as fixed line services are being

arranged. Moreover, if there should be a problem with fixed line connectivity

after installation, the gateway can automatically switch over to mobile networks

to offer consumers uninterrupted broadband service.



Telstra Gateway Max 2 and Telstra Gateway Frontier use the latest dual-band (2.4

& 5GHz) 4x4 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology with Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) to keep

more devices connected in the home.



The two gateways offer faster Wi-Fi speeds and better coverage than any current

home gateway product in the Australian market. Each can support up to 35 devices

simultaneously.



Both gateways have embedded NFC chips for easy Wi-Fi connection: Android phones



can be paired simply by tapping them against the gateway. The gateways also use

Technicolor's Homeware software that leverages Technicolor's 20 years of

expertise in set-top boxes, home gateways and content security.







