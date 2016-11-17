Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces November 2016 Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) ("Dream Alternatives Trust") today announced its November 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15, 2016 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2016.

Dream Alternatives Trust provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in diversified hard asset alternative investments, including real estate, real estate loans and infrastructure, including renewable power, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis, and re-position and grow its assets to increase the value of its business and its distributions to unitholders over time.

For more information, please visit: .

Contacts:

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Michael J. Cooper

Portfolio Manager

(416) 365-5145





Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Kim Lefever

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

(416) 365-6339





More information:

http://www.dreamalternatives.ca



PressRelease by

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 19:21

Language: English

News-ID 507900

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease