Dream Global REIT November 2016 Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN) today announced its November 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15, 2016 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2016.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 12.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany. For more information, please visit .

