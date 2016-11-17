Dream Industrial REIT November 2016 Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) today announced its November 2016 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15, 2016 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2016.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns a portfolio of 217 primarily light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key industrial markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Dream Industrial REIT
Brent Chapman
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 365-5265
Dream Industrial REIT
Lenis Quan
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-2353
