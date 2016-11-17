Superior Plus 2016 Investor Day

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Superior Plus Corp. is pleased to provide a reminder that its Annual Investor Day will be held on Friday, November 18, 2016 at the Fairmont Royal York in the Upper Canada Room in Toronto. The formal presentation will commence at 9:00 a.m. EST, a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Members of the professional investment community are invited to attend. To confirm your participation, please rsvp by e-mailing your contact information to . Details of the event can also be found on Superior's website at .

A copy of the presentation to be used by Superior in conjunction with Investor Day will be posted on Superior's website at 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday, November 18, 2016.

Webcast of Investor Day Presentation

A webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to listen to the Investor Day presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 18, 2016. To listen to the webcast live, or as an archived recording which will be available until midnight, May 18, 2017, listeners should go to Superior's website at under the webcasts section.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: .

Contacts:

Superior Plus Corp.

Beth Summers

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 340-6015

(416) 340-6030 (FAX)





Superior Plus Corp.

Rob Dorran

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

(416) 340-6003 or Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587)

(416) 340-6030 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.superiorplus.com



PressRelease by

Superior Plus Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 20:02

Language: English

News-ID 507906

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Superior Plus Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease