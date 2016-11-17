Top 25 European Microsoft SharePoint Influencers for 2016 Announced

harmon.ie Unveils Top European Microsoft Ecosystem Leaders, New Names Top the List

(firmenpresse) - VIENNA, AUSTRIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- , a leading provider of user experience products, today announced its 6th annual list of the , a group showcasing the power and value that individuals can bring to the Microsoft ecosystem. With SharePoint's recent resurgence and the pace of Office 365 changes outpacing customers' ability to keep up, thought leaders are needed more than ever to help navigate the increasingly complex mobile first, cloud first world.

The awards were announced at on Wednesday, November 16 in the Hofburg Imperial Palace grounds. The full list of 2016 #SPTop25EU winners will be available at the harmon.ie booth throughout the rest of the show as well as on the harmon.ie .

The top three influencers on this year's list have never been featured in a harmon.ie top 25 list before, which shows the vitality and dynamism of the Microsoft ecosystem. We are thrilled to welcome them to this elite club. Learn more about them below:

hails from Lisbon, Portugal and has been active in the SharePoint community for nearly a decade. Pinto is the lead consultant and SharePoint architect at blue-infinity as well as the founder of the SharePoint Portuguese User Group which he has run for the last seven years. He has held a SharePoint MVP designation since April of 2011.

is based in Valencia, Spain and is a software architect at ENCAMINA, Diaz has been a SharePoint Server MVP since January 2014, an MCSD in SharePoint since 2013 and Web Application and MCPD SharePoint since 2010 and 2012 respectively. Diaz is also an active member of (SharePoint Users Group of Spain). He has been working with Microsoft technologies for over 10 years.

also resides in Valencia, Spain and is the chief technology innovation officer and senior team leader for ENCAMINA. Diaz helped found the user group which focuses .NET development. He is also the coordinator (SharePoint Users Group of Spain). Diaz is a regular speaker at technology conferences and has been a Microsoft MVP in Office Servers and Services since 2011.

Of this year's winners, 64 percent identify as SharePoint MVPs, SharePoint Server MVPs, or as SharePoint specialists, consultants or developers. The remaining 36 percent were a combination of Office 365 MVPs, CEOs, CTOs, directors and more. In addition, 28 percent of this year's influencers were previously unrecognized SharePoint influencers, an increase from previous years further showcasing the health of the SharePoint ecosystem and continued need for new experts. The top 10 EU SharePoint influencers are:

1. - (at)spugpt



2. - (at)AdrianDiaz81

3. - (at)adiazcan

4. - (at)wictor

5. - (at)harbars

6. - (at)waldekm

7. - (at)c_marius

8. - (at)eliostruyf

9. - (at)adisjugo

10. - (at)jasoosterveld

The 2016 Top 25 European SharePoint influencers list is comprised of experts from 12 different countries. This year Germany (5) and the UK (4) are the most represented in the Top 25, followed closely by Netherlands (3), Spain (3), Belgium (2), Sweden (2), and Switzerland (2). Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Portugal round out the list with one apiece. A list of .

"A big thank you to and the European SharePoint community for the acknowledgment as the number one Influencer in Europe," said Rodrigo Pinto, SharePoint architect and lead consultant at blue-infinity. "As the cloud continues to gain traction across Europe and with Microsoft's increasing frequency of updates to its SharePoint and Office 365 platforms, our community and the value we provided is proven to be critical to continued success."

"The European SharePoint influencers featured in 2016's list hail from across the region, but are unified in their commitment to helping businesses extract the maximum value from their investments in Microsoft technology," said David Lavenda, VP of product strategy at harmon.ie. "It is an honor for us to distinguish this key group of experts and to recognize their achievement of bringing SharePoint success to Europe and beyond."

Based on an initial nomination list of the top Microsoft SharePoint influencers from 20 different countries, a community vote was used to determine the 2016 top 25 EU SharePoint influencers worldwide.

Check out the complete list .

harmon.ie provides a suite of user experience products that empower today's distributed workforce to get work done on their own terms. We put people first, insulating them from technology complexity, enabling information workers to complete many workplace tasks directly from the friendly confines of their email client. For Microsoft customers, harmon.ie increases the adoption and return on investments for SharePoint Online and on-premises by bringing it directly into Outlook. Thousands of enterprise customers count on harmon.ie to provide seamless information governance, collaboration, knowledge retention and email and records management using SharePoint, Office 365 and other Microsoft collaboration tools. harmon.ie is a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist and an IBM global partner.

Follow harmon.ie on and

