       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


CSE: 2016-1108 - New Listing - Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. (ISP)

ID: 507909
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- The common shares of Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Intelligent Content Enterprises is an emerging media and internet company with a focus on user experience and engagement, creating brands, products and destinations globally, regionally and by language that are value driven providing an informative, interactive, entertaining and engaging look at the content.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. a ete approuvee.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse:

Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340



More information:
http://www.thecse.com



Keywords (optional):

canadian-securities-exchange-cse,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/17/2016 - 20:30
Language: English
News-ID 507909
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 73

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.551
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 217


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z