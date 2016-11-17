CSE: 2016-1108 - New Listing - Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. (ISP)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- The common shares of Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Intelligent Content Enterprises is an emerging media and internet company with a focus on user experience and engagement, creating brands, products and destinations globally, regionally and by language that are value driven providing an informative, interactive, entertaining and engaging look at the content.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. a ete approuvee.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse:

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

