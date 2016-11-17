Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada with respect to an offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. The offering will be co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., and will also include BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James, Desjardins Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% and the Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $8.75 per Class A Share to yield 17.24%. The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on November 16, 2016 was $10.15 and $9.02, respectively.

Since inception of the Company, the aggregate dividends paid on the Preferred Shares have been $6.81 per share and the aggregate dividends paid on the Class A Shares have been $15.63 per share, for a combined total of $22.44. All distributions to date have been made in tax advantage eligible Canadian dividends or capital gains dividends.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

The Company's investment objectives are:

Preferred Shares:

Class A Shares:

The sales period of this overnight offering will end at 9:00 a.m. EST on November 18, 2016.

A preliminary short form prospectus containing important information relating to the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. The preliminary short form prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary short form prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the underwriters listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Preferred Shares or the Class A Shares until a receipt for the final short form prospectus has been issued.

Contacts:



Financial 15 Split Corp.

Investor Relations

416-304-4443

Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra





More information:

http://www.financial15.com/



PressRelease by

Financial 15 Split Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 20:29

Language: English

News-ID 507910

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Financial 15 Split Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease