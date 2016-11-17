       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


CallidusCloud Announces Presentation at Credit Suisse Technology Conference

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, today announced that CallidusCloud Management will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, November 30th. Leslie Stretch, president and CEO, and Bob Corey, EVP, will be presenting 8:30am PT from the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 5,000 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.

