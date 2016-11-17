Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2016, after the market closes in New York on Monday, November 21, 2016.

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus's subsidiaries own and operate 5 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 DWT and a weighted average age of 8.7 years as of November 15, 2016.

