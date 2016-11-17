Avalon GloboCare Corp. Commences Trading on OTC Market

Current Operations in US and China

(firmenpresse) - FREEHOLD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Avalon GloboCare Corp, (OTC: AVCO) (formerly Global Technologies Corp.) (OTC: GTHCD) () a Delaware corporation ("Avalon GloboCare"), announced today that it completed a "reverse merger" on October 19, 2016, pursuant to which Avalon Healthcare System, Inc. ("Avalon Healthcare"), a Delaware corporation, became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Avalon GloboCare Corp. trades on the OTC Market under the symbol "AVCO".

Avalon GloboCare is a provider of outsourced, customized international healthcare services to the rapidly changing health care industry primarily focused in China. Avalon GloboCare is also pursuing the provision of these services in the United States as well as certain strategic partnerships, property ownership and management. Avalon GloboCare leverages its intellectual capital to help its clients solve their most critical business problems with the goal of facilitating and empowering their growth, development, and competitiveness.

Avalon GloboCare's management team includes Wenzhao Lu (Chairman of the Board of Directors), David Jin, MD, PhD (Chief Executive Officer, President and Director) and Meng Li (Chief Operating Officer and Director).

"We believe we are at the forefront of the healthcare industry revolution," said Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Jin. "Recent reforms in China are requiring healthcare institutions to prepare themselves to meet the challenges of the 21st century. We feel we are positioned with our management team and strategic partners to fully develop comprehensive platforms to address such technological and medical demands. We are deploying a fully integrated business approach to address these opportunities and provide enhanced and complete solutions for our customers throughout China. We also intend to address the market in the United States and pursue acquisitions or joint ventures where appropriate."

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (OTC: AVCO) is a global intelligent health provider dedicated to promote and empower quality of healthcare management through the following five core platforms: Avalon Cell, Avalon Genomic Diagnostics, Avalon Fertility, Avalon Remote Medicine, and Avalon Rehabilitation. In addition, AVCO provides strategic advisory and contractual outsourcing services to our professional corporate clients to facilitate and enhance their growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both domestic and global markets. AVCO also engages in the management of healthcare facilities and stem cell banks.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Avalon GloboCare Corp.



83 South Street, Suite 101

Freehold, New Jersey 07728





PCG Advisory Group

535 Fifth Avenue, 24th Floor

New York, NY 10017

646 863-7997

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

FREEHOLD, NJ





