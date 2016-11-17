Brookfield Soundvest Funds Announce Distributions

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Brookfield Soundvest Funds (TSX: BSE.UN)(TSX: BSD.UN)(TSX: BSD.PR.A) today announced distributions for the following funds:
The quarter distribution on the Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund continues to be paid at the rate declared for 2016 as noted in the above table.
The quarterly distribution on the Capital Units of the Brookfield Soundvest Split Trust (the "Trust") continues to be suspended for the current quarter. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust, the Trust is not permitted to make or cause to be made any cash distributions on the Capital Units if, immediately after giving effect to the proposed distribution, the Combined Value determined as of the date such distribution is declared would be less than 1.4 times the Repayment Price determined as of the same date (the "Coverage Ratio"). The Trust will continue to monitor its net asset value to determine if and when it will be able to make future distributions on its Capital Units. This announcement does not affect the quarterly distributions payable on the Preferred Securities of the Brookfield Soundvest Split Trust.
The manager and investment advisor and portfolio manager for the Funds is Brookfield Soundvest Capital Management Ltd. (the "Manager"), an established investment advisor, providing investment management services to trusts, foundations, corporations and high net worth individuals.
