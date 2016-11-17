E FUN Launches New Nextbook Android Ares Tablets at Walmart

Just in Time for the Holidays, Nextbook Line Adds New Tablets for Everyone in the Family

(firmenpresse) - WEST COVINA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- E FUN, a leading designer and manufacturer of mobile lifestyle products, has announced that its Nextbook Android Ares tablet offerings in Walmart locations across the country have been expanded. The company will be adding its newly launched Ares 10A tablet, an updated Ares 11 2-in-1 detachable tablet, and a new color addition to the Ares 8 tablet family. E FUN Nextbook Ares tablets are exclusively available in select Walmart stores throughout the U.S and on Walmart.com.

"Just in time for the holidays, we are expanding our line of Intel powered Android tablets and 2-in-1 detachable computers in Walmart stores," commented E FUN managing director and VP of sales Jason Liszewski. "The line with its Android operating systems, access to the Google Play Store, incredible storage capability, unlimited customization possibilities, and value pricing has proven to be a hit with users of all ages."

The new Ares 10A tablet is making its Walmart debut, offering a 10.1" high-resolution display and an Android 6.0 OS operating system. It features 32GB of onboard storage memory, with the option to have up to 128GB with a MicroSD card, ensuring that users can store all their most important files. With front and rear facing cameras, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and Micro HDMI, the Ares 10A has everything one could want in a tablet. Best of all, it's available exclusively at select Walmart stores and on for just $98.

The Ares 11A 2-in-1 Android detachable tablet offers customization that allows for a complete computing system, including a detachable backlit keyboard and storage expansion up to 128GB with its MicroSD slot. It has 11.6" high resolution display, front and rear cameras, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Micro HDMI, and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. It's sold exclusively at select Walmart stores and on in black and silver for $179.

With the Android OS and touchscreen, the 8-inch Ares 8 offers high functionality in a compact tablet. The highly portable tablet comes with 16GB of onboard storage memory and optional additional memory with the use of a MicroSD card. The tablet features front and rear cameras, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. A new silver model will be added to the original black, blue and red colors. It is available exclusively at select Walmart stores and on for $68.

For complete product details about these Ares tablets and other Nextbook products, visit .

E FUN, a designer and marketer of mobile lifestyle products, entered the North American market in late 2010. Since then, E FUN has grown to be one of the leading tablet brands at retail, achieving top five market share by volume in 2013. Its ongoing product innovation and partnerships set E FUN apart from competitors and provide customers with unique out of the box experiences. Its product offerings include Android and Windows tablets, home automation devices, and wearables. E FUN is headquartered in West Covina, California.

For additional information regarding E FUN's Nextbook tablets, visit .

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.



© 2016 E FUN. All rights reserved.

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3082385



PressRelease by

E FUN

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 21:44

Language: English

News-ID 507920

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: E FUN

Stadt: WEST COVINA, CA





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease