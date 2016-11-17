Asanko Gold 2017 Guidance and Site Visit Presentations

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (TSX: AKG)(NYSE MKT: AKG) will be hosting an analyst and investor visit to its flagship project, the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa on Friday November 18, 2016.

During the visit, Asanko will be providing an update on the Phase 2 Definitive Feasibility Study and the outlook for 2017.

2017 Guidance

The Company is targeting production of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces and All-in sustaining costs of US$810 - US$840 per ounce.

About Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko's vision is to become a mid-tier gold mining company that maximizes value for all its stakeholders. The Company's flagship project is the multi-million ounce Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The mine is being developed in phases. Phase 1 was built within budget and ahead of schedule, with gold production commencing in January 2016 and commercial production declared on April 1, 2016. Ramp-up to steady-state production of 190,000 ounces per annum was achieved in Q2 2016.

Asanko is managed by highly skilled and successful technical, operational and financial professionals. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

http://www.asanko.com



Comments on this PressRelease