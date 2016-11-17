FireEye Names Former Symantec and Nuance Communications Executive Bill Robbins Head of Worldwide Sales

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that former Symantec and Nuance Communications executive Bill Robbins has joined the company as executive vice president of worldwide sales. Robbins reports to FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia.

Robbins has more than 20 years of global leadership experience in cyber security, cloud services and other technology markets, overseeing sales, operations, market development and organizational change management.

Most recently, Robbins served as executive vice president of worldwide sales at Nuance Communications, where he led all aspects of revenue generation, including customer and partner relationships, sales strategy, sales operations and corporate marketing.

Prior to joining Nuance Communications in 2013, Robbins was the chief operating officer at [24]7, a consumer experience software and services company with one of the largest cloud-based, self-service networks in the world. In this role, he was responsible for all sales, delivery, professional services and operations. During a 10-year career with Symantec, and VERITAS Software prior to Symantec acquiring it, Robbins served as executive vice president of worldwide sales and services, and earlier headed sales in the Americas and in Asia Pacific and Japan. Robbins earned degrees in economics and finance from Southern Methodist University.

"Bill has an extraordinary track record of sales management and operations success, overseeing teams that have driven revenue for a broad range of technologies," said Mandia. "Bill's experience as a sales leader and a senior operations executive will be invaluable as we move forward to transform our sales organization to capitalize on new opportunities in the evolving cyber security market."

"I am very excited to join Kevin and the rest of the management team to drive the next phase of FireEye's growth," said Robbins. "FireEye has established a legacy of leadership in cyber security, and I look forward to helping new and existing customers take advantage of the company's innovations in technology, intelligence and services."

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 5,300 customers across 67 countries, including more than 825 of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2016 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.





More information:

http://www.fireeye.com



PressRelease by

FireEye

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 507923

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FireEye

Stadt: MILPITAS, CA





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease