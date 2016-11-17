TierPoint Completes Expansions of Marlborough and Baltimore Data Centers

Projects Culminate Nearly $45 Million in 2016 Expansion Investments

(firmenpresse) - ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- TierPoint LLC, a leading national provider of hybrid IT solutions, announced today the completion of the planned expansions of its Marlborough (Boston West Metro) and Baltimore data centers, adding approximately 15,500 sq. ft. of high-density data center space to its national data center footprint. Both data centers are SSAE 16, SOC 2 Type II compliant facilities.

TierPoint invested a total of $13 million in the Marlborough and Baltimore projects, with most of that investment made in 2016, culminating a total of nearly $45 million invested in expansion projects this year. Additional expansion investments are planned for 2017 in response to the growing demand the company is seeing for its services.

The Marlborough data center expansion added nearly 12,500 sq. ft. of raised floor to one of TierPoint's largest facilities, which now encompasses approximately 215,000 sq. ft. of total space. In addition to the expansion, upgrades were made to the electrical and mechanical infrastructure, using green technologies to further reduce the carbon footprint of the facility. This is the second major expansion of the carrier-neutral Marlborough data center within the past two years. Because of its location approximately 30 miles west of Boston and away from coastal areas, there is high demand for the facility from clients seeking a hybrid IT provider who can deliver disaster recovery solutions and workstation space.

TierPoint's Baltimore data center is one of the largest carrier-neutral data centers in the state of Maryland. The completed expansion adds approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of raised floor to the 30,000 sq. ft. facility as well as adding UPS capacity. As a result of strong demand for the new expansion space, the company is already considering further expansion in the Baltimore market in 2017.

Together, the expansions further enhance TierPoint's capacity for cloud, colocation, disaster recovery and IT security services in the Northeast region. With 24x7x365 onsite security, technical and engineering support, the expanded facilities provide a reliable, secure and robust infrastructure environment to support clients' unique and evolving technology requirements.

TierPoint is a leading national provider of best-in-class IT infrastructure services that help clients improve agility, drive performance, and manage risk. TierPoint offers multi-tenant, private, and hybrid cloud solutions; disaster recovery, business continuity and other managed services; and colocation - all backed by a commitment to superior customer service and highly-redundant, carrier-neutral data centers coast to coast.

Patrick Baczenas



314-720-3136

PressRelease by

TierPoint LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 21:58

Language: English

News-ID 507924

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TierPoint LLC

Stadt: ST. LOUIS, MO





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease