Andrew Peller Limited Announces Senior Management Changes

(firmenpresse) - GRIMSBY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- The Board of Directors of Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A)(TSX: ADW.B) (the "Company") announced today that Mr. Randy A. Powell has been appointed President of the Company effective November 28, 2016. With his appointment, Mr. Powell resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also announced today that Mr. John Peller will be the new Board Chair and retain his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. A new independent Lead Director will be appointed at a later date.

Randy Powell is an experienced senior executive with a successful track record within public and privately-held companies in the consumer packaged goods and hospitality sectors. Previously he held leadership positions with several leading Financial Post 500 companies including: the global President of Maple Leaf Fresh Foods; President and CEO of Second Cup Coffee; and President of SC Johnson Canada. Most recently, Randy was also President of the Armstrong Group Limited (Rocky Mountaineer), and the founding partner of SouthPier Capital Inc., a private equity firm focused on building brands in the consumer products sector. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, and has served as a Board Director for Second Cup Coffee Company and Diedrich Coffee Company Ltd., and a member of the Dean's Advisory Council at York University.

"We are very pleased to have Randy Powell join the Company as President," commented John Peller, Chief Executive Officer. "Randy brings a wealth of experience to the Company, he is familiar with our business, our strategies and our people, and we are confident he will be instrumental as we take Andrew Peller to the next level of growth and performance."

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario's Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia's Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium VQA brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction and Red Rooster. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal brands including Peller Estates French Cross in the East, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve in the West, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, and skinnygrape. Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet are our key value priced brands. The Company produces wine based liqueurs and cocktails under the brand Panama Jack and wine based spritzers under the skinnygrape brand. The Company imports wines from major wine regions around the world to blend with domestic wine to craft these popularly priced and value priced brands. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. Global Vintners distributes products through over 170 Winexpert authorized retailers and more than 600 independent retailers across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and China. Global Vintners award-winning premium and ultra-premium winemaking brands include Selection, Vintners Reserve, Island Mist, KenRidge, Cheeky Monkey, Traditional Vintage, and Cellar Craft. The Company owns and operates 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also owns Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc.; both of these wine agencies are importers of premium wines from around the world and are marketing agents for these fine wines. The Company's products are sold predominantly in Canada with a focus on export sales for its icewine and personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at .

Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

Contacts:



Andrew Peller Limited

Mr. John Peller

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 643-4131





More information:

http://www.andrewpeller.com/



PressRelease by

Andrew Peller Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/17/2016 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 507926

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Andrew Peller Limited

Stadt: GRIMSBY, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease