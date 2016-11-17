Methanex Corporation - Notice of Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX)(NASDAQ: MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share that will be payable on December 31, 2016 to holders of common shares of record on December 17, 2016.
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at .
