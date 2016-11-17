       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
AMD to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced its upcoming financial conference schedule:

Nov. 30, 2016, 9:30 a.m. MST - Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Phoenix, AZ;

Nov. 30, 2016, 9:45 a.m. GMT - Ruth Cotter, chief human resources officer and senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations will present at the Nasdaq 35th Investor Program in London, England;

Dec. 8, 2016, 10:00 a.m. PST - Devinder Kumar, senior vice president and chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The events will be webcast real time and can be accessed on the Investor Relations homepage: .

A replay of each webcast can be accessed approximately 4 hours after the conclusion of the live events and will be available for 30 days after each conference.

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies -- the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), , and pages.

Date: 11/17/2016 - 21:56
Language: English
Firma: Advanced Micro Devices
Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA


