       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Public Transportation


CUTA Presents 2016 Individual Leadership Awards

ID: 507932
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Note to editors: There are two photos associated with this press release.

The Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) presented its Individual Leadership Awards in Vancouver last week. The transit industry awards are presented each fall to individuals who have made a major contribution or an outstanding achievement in the areas of Heroism, Distinguished Service, Excellence, Exceptional Service, and W.G. Ross Lifetime Achievement.

The awards took place in front of transit leaders gathered in Vancouver for the CUTA Fall Conference and Trans-Expo, hosted by Translink.

"There is a lot more to making transit work than meets the eye" said Patrick Leclerc, President and CEO at CUTA. "We have a lot to celebrate in the industry: bright minds, bright ideas and the passion of people who care about what they do in communities across Canada - that's what these awards are all about".

"The transit industry continues to strive to the highest standards in customer service, public safety, and excellence. This year we honour those individuals that have gone above and beyond in their work" added Sue Connor, CUTA's Chair. This year's recipients are:

Distinguished Service

Robert (Bob) Paddon

Excellence Award

William Hui, Translink

Pat Delmore, Transit Windsor

Heroism Award

Phaer Bianco, BCRTC

Larry Tuck, BCRTC

Maintenance Department Employees, St. John's Transportation Commission

Doug Fergus and Ali Pouroskoui, Coast Mountain Bus

Exceptional Service During Time of Crisis

Tony O'Doherty, Raymond Chappell and Transit Employees of Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

W.G. Ross Lifetime Achievement

Eric Gillespie - Grand River Transit, Waterloo

About CUTA:

CUTA is the collective and influential voice of public transportation in Canada, dedicated to being at the centre of urban mobility issues with all orders of government, and delivering the highest value to its members and the communities they serve. CUTA is the national association representing public transit systems, suppliers to the industry, government agencies, individuals and related organizations in Canada.

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

Contacts:


Alex Maheu
Director, Public Affairs
(613) 788-7985



More information:
http://www.cutaactu.ca/



Keywords (optional):

canadian-urban-transit-association-cuta,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/17/2016 - 22:22
Language: English
News-ID 507932
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA)
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Public Transportation




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.551
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 224


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z