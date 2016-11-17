BlackRock(R) Canada Announces Estimated 2016 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares(R) ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2016 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 14, 2016. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2016 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodical (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2016, on or about December 18, 2016. The record date for the 2016 annual distributions will be December 31, 2016, payable on January 5, 2017. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2016, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2017.

Reasons for some of the larger estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions are as follows:

CIE

The iShares International Fundamental Index ETF ("CIE") experienced capital gains in 2016 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, Nestle S.A., and SABMiller Plc, which was acquired by AB InBev.

CLU

The iShares US Fundamental Index ETF experienced capital gains in 2016 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., and AT&T Inc.

COW

The iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF ("COW") experienced capital gains in 2016 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in MGP Ingredients Inc., Ingredion Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc.

CUD

The iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) ("CUD") experienced capital gains primarily as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, with gains realized on the sale of certain securities, such as Piedmont Natural Gas Co., National Retail Properties, and Questar Corp, in connection with index rebalances. A small portion of capital gains can also be attributed to realized gains on foreign currency hedging instruments.

XHD

The iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) ("XHD") experienced capital gains in 2016 primarily due to the appreciation of securities held in the portfolio, and realized on the sale of securities in connection with index rebalances. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in AT&T Inc. and Altria Group Inc. Realized gains on foreign currency hedging instruments also contributed to the total gain.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2016 (the iShares Funds' tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares Funds; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares Funds, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is a global leader in investment management, risk management and advisory services for institutional and retail clients. At September 30, 2016, BlackRock's AUM was US$5.1 trillion. BlackRock helps clients around the world meet their goals and overcome challenges with a range of products that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares® (exchange-traded funds), and other pooled investment vehicles. BlackRock also offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of institutional investors through BlackRock Solutions®. As of September 30, 2016, the firm had approximately 13,000 employees in 30 countries and a major presence in global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East and Africa. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at - Twitter: (at)BlackRockCA - Blog: .

About iShares ETFs

iShares® is a global leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with more than a decade of expertise and commitment to individual and institutional investors of all sizes. With over 700 funds globally across multiple asset classes and strategies and more than US$1 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2016, iShares helps clients around the world build the core of their portfolios, meet specific investment goals and implement market views. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm.(1)

(1) Based on US$5.117 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/16.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

