Deloitte Ranks 2nd Watch Among Fastest Growing North American Companies

The managed public cloud provider, which has helped some of the world's largest brands move critical applications and data to Amazon Web Services, ranks 92nd on the Deloitte Fast 500 list

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- announces it ranked 92nd on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, an award program sponsored by Deloitte of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. 2nd Watch also ranked first among the 19 Washington state companies that made the list. The managed cloud provider grew revenues 1028% from 2012 to 2015.

2nd Watch, an original AWS Premier Consulting Partner, helps large brands such as Crate & Barrel, Condé Nast, Coca-Cola and Yamaha launch business transformation projects powered by the cloud. The company's tools and services optimize cloud migration and management processes through its deep expertise across the AWS platform.

"Achieving this award puts us in great company with innovative enterprise-focused marketplace leaders such as Box, New Relic, Hortonworks and PagerDuty," says Jeff Aden, co-founder and executive VP of strategic business development and marketing with 2nd Watch. "We are continuing to expand our expertise in AWS in order to help customers achieve faster ROI from the cloud. We expect our growth to continue as public cloud adoption increases."

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Partner providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company's subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the public cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of partner which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 100,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit or call 888-317-7920.

