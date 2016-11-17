Eskay Completes Debt Settlement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ESK) wishes to announce that, further to its press release of October 20, 2016, the Company received approval from shareholders at the November 2, 2016 Annual and Special Meeting and has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to settle an aggregate of $341,682.47 of management fees owed to a company controlled by the President and CEO of the Company in consideration for the issuance of 1,627,059 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.21 per share. The shares have bene issued and the debt has been settled. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on March 18, 2017.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX VENTURE: ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals in British Columbia in a highly prolific, poly metallic area known as the Eskay Rift Belt located in the "Golden Triangle", 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

