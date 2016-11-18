       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CounterPath Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- CounterPath Corporation ("CounterPath" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPAH)(TSX: PATH), a global developer of award-winning over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and operators, announced that at its annual meeting held September 12, 2016 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of CounterPath referred to in its definitive proxy statement dated August 2, 2016 for the Meeting were elected.

A total 2,755,221 common shares representing 60.49% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The result of the votes held, either in person or by proxy, were as follows:

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR () filed on November 17, 2016 and the Form 8-K as filed on EDGAR (), filed on September 15, 2016.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Rogers and Verizon. Visit .

