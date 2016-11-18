Reliant Gold Reports on its Annual Shareholders Meeting

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Reliant Gold Corp. ("Reliant Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: RNG) wishes to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, the shareholders of the Corporation elected the three directors nominated by management in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated October 3, 2016; re-appointed the Corporation's auditor, McGovern Hurley Cunningham LLP, Chartered Accountants; and re-approved the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT RELIANT GOLD

Reliant Gold is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Reliant Gold currently holds a 100% interest in the East Bay Property, comprised of 56 mineral claim units totalling 896 hectares in the McVicar Lake area, located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario, and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine. Reliant Gold also holds a one-percent (1%) royalty on the net smelter returns from the future production and sale of minerals from the Borden Lake South Property, located near Chapleau, Ontario. The Borden Lake South Property was acquired by Goldcorp Inc. from Reliant Gold in June 2016.

The common shares of Reliant Gold trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "RNG". The Corporation has 22,945,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Reliant Gold or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "may", "should", "will", the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current expectations of the management of Reliant Gold with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time, including, without limitation, under the heading "Risk Factors", in Reliant Gold's prospectus and in other continuous disclosure documents that are filed by Reliant Gold from time to time with the Ontario, Alberta or British Columbia Securities Commissions which are available at and to which readers of this press release are referred for additional information concerning Reliant Gold, its prospects and the risks and uncertainties relating to Reliant Gold and its prospects. New risk factors may arise from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all of those risk factors or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Reliant Gold to be materially different from those contained in forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Reliant Gold cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is current only as of the date hereof. Reliant Gold does not undertake or assume any obligation, except as required by law, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No securities commission or regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reliant Gold Corp.

Kabir Ahmed

Chairman, President, CEO and Director

http://www.reliantgold.com



