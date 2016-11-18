Airwheel E3 Smart Folding backpack Electric Bike Lets People Enjoy Leisure Time

Based on multiple folding system, the folded Airwheel E3 smart electric folding bike is small enough to put in backpack.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, most of adults in big cities are busy in their work and family. It seems as if they hardly enjoy leisure time, such as reading a book in a quite coffee house, going shopping with good friends or taking a weekend trip and so on. That is really luxurious for them. They are not only busy in the work, but also troubled by traffic jam in commuting journey. Sometimes, the congested traffic in rush hours may cost them several hours. As a result, what they want to do is to stay at home and have a good rest after work or on weekends. Actually, the situation will change a lot as long as people are willing to accept a brand-new travel transport, which is Airwheel E3 electric folding bike



Compared with ordinary bikes, Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike enjoys much more exquisite and fashionable appearance. Moreover, it enjoys much more excellent functions. Powered by imported and advanced lithium-ion battery, Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike has strong power and its maximum speed is able to reach 20km/h. Therefore, if the destination of people is within 10km, it just costs them 30 minutes at most.



More importantly, the small figure of Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike can smoothly and freely weave among crowds. If the distance is dozens of kilometers, people can have the aid of another travel transport, like subway. Then, people can folded it and put it in a bag when they are taking the subway. After subway, they can ride Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike anytime and anywhere. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



Usually, besides sleeping time, commuting time occupies at least two-thirds of their leisure time on workdays. However, it just costs at most one-fourth if people would like to select Airwheel E3 backpack E bike. Life turns to being relaxing immediately. After work or on weekends, people prefer to go out and enjoy the leisure time.





