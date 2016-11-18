Airwheel E6 intelligent Electric Foldable Bike is a Far Famed Travel Transport

As the name implies, Airwheel E6 smart electric folding bike is also a foldable travel transport.

(firmenpresse) - Based on advanced science and technology, many first-class travel transport manufacturers try their best to design transports that are safe, convenient and portable. In the current, Airwheel, the tycoon in intelligent electric scooter, has provided many rider-friendly and eco-friendly scooters. Airwheel E6 smart electric folding bike is one of them. Since it was published on the new product release conference, it has gained consumers from all over the world and all age groups. It perfectly realizes convenient, portable, comfortable and safe riding for people.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



As a whole, Airwheel E6 foldable electric bike is small and exquisite. However, it can be smaller, for it adopts multiple folding system. Just one-button can make it a smaller figure. It is powered by lithium-ion battery that is built in a box. On the one hand, such a battery box offers stable and sufficient power supply for Airwheel E6 foldable electric bike.



On the other hand, there is a USB connector in the battery box, which is able to charge some electronic devices, like cell phone and digital camera. If the battery runs out, it just needs 200 minutes to be fully charged. More importantly, the battery unit is replaceable, which paves the way for unlimited range on the precondition of taking enough spare batteries. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ



The firm and stable X frame design of Airwheel E6 electric folding bike is the highlight. It only weighs 14.15kg, but can bear 100kg, which benefits form great combination between frame design and high-quality material. In the daily life, Airwheel E6 electric powered bicycle enjoys wide applications. It can be a commute transport on workdays and travel transport on weekend. It also can be a shopping partner for girls. Besides, it is also a great gift for loved people. All in all, a small Airwheel E6 electric powered bicycle will accompany people and give them a brand-new lifestyle.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 04:39

Language: English

News-ID 507945

Character count: 2408

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 98



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease