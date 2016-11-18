Evolve BioSystems Welcomes Susan Vandegrift As New Chief Financial Officer

Bay Area Finance Executive Adds Consumer Goods And Life Science Analytics Expertise To Microbiome Company's Management Team

(firmenpresse) - DAVIS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Evolve BioSystems, Inc., a microbiome company developing novel solutions to resolve gut dysbiosis, is pleased to announce that Susan Vandegrift has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO of Evolve, Susan will bring senior level finance expertise to aid in the launch of the company's microbiome-based products into the global commercial marketplace.

"Joining Evolve at this critical time in the company's development allows me to combine my expertise in commercializing CPG products along with rapidly scaling small businesses to become global leaders in the marketplace," says Vandegrift. In her previous role as an instrumental member of the early executive team at Rodan + Fields, Vandegrift leveraged transformational forces & disruptive technologies to grow the company into one of the largest and the fastest growing premium skincare brand in the United States.

Infant gut dysbiosis is an unintended consequence of increasing rates of Cesarean section birth, formula feeding and excessive antibiotic use. This dysbiosis appears to be correlated with metabolic and inflammatory disruptions later in life including obesity, type I diabetes, atopy, food allergies, and asthma. The company's immediate focus is to commercialize products for newborn gut health, a unique offering based on the important and emerging field of microbiome science.

"Susan brings both experience and passion to our mission. We are thrilled to add her to our executive management team, as we transition from feasibility and proof of concept, to a series of product launches across both human and animal health markets in the US and around the world," says Dr. David Kyle, Evolve's CEO.

Evolve BioSystems, Inc. is a privately-held microbiome company dedicated to developing the next generation of products to establish, restore, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Evolve is a spin-out from the Foods for Health Institute (FFHI) at the University of California, Davis and builds on more than a decade of research into understanding the unique partnership of the infant gut microbiome and breast milk components. Having led to the discovery and development of products to resolve infant gut dysbiosis, Evolve's discovery platform is now being applied to solving gut dysbiosis throughout the human life cycle as well as in various animal species. Evolve completed a $9 million Series A capital raise in 2015 and has now successfully completed a milestone proof-of-concept study to demonstrate the efficacy of its initial proprietary offering. In addition, Evolve is undertaking further clinical studies to build out its offering of microbiome-based solutions across a spectrum of unmet clinical needs.

For more information on Evolve BioSystems, please visit:

Contact:



Tracy Shafizadeh, PhD

Dir. Scientific Communications

Phone: 530-747-2044

Email:





More information:

http://www.evolvebiosystems.com



PressRelease by

Evolve BioSystems

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 04:58

Language: English

News-ID 507950

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Evolve BioSystems

Stadt: DAVIS, CA





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease