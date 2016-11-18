Easy to Pedal, Easy to Use: Airwheel Foldable intelligent Electric Bikes in EICMA 2016

Foldable electric bike is the new concept of transportation. It liberates people from waiting for the bus, subways and the parking lots.

(firmenpresse) - EICMA 2016 is one of the most important shows in the world with the theme of 2-wheeled vehicle. This year, it will take place from November 8th to 13th in Fiera Milano RHO. Located in Milan, Italy, EICMA 2016 will be as exactly as the place itself to impress everyone. Airwheel E3 and E6 electric folding bike will make their debut in this great event.



As an alternative transportation, Airwheel E3 and E6 backpack e bike ensure that they are simple to use for the rider. As a folding bike needs to be folded easily, the user wont be able to integrate it into their lives otherwise. As an electric bike needs to make riding easier, it will be replaced by something more efficient otherwise. Therefore, Airwheel E3 and E6 are engineered to be as user-friendly as possible. It is essential for them to be adopted by the majority. The benefits extend beyond the users and can affect everyone.



Airwheel electric folding bikes are easy to use. They can be started simply by the push of a button. Electric assistance can be immediately available through the pedal-assist. The electric motor will provide the users with appropriate levels of assistance to let you ride easily by just sitting on the saddle. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



Airwheel E3 and E6 smart e bikes are built to be comfortable. They are featured with soft seats, which keep the users in mind. With different tire size, comfortable saddle and easy handlebars, it is always a comfort ride through and through. When you are done riding your Airwheel electric bike, you simply plug the charger into an outlet or take off the battery to restore the power. The smart charger wont overcharge the battery, which means that it doesnt need to be monitored. It will be simply be ready for use the next time you need it. In summary, an electric bike is an easy bike. For more details, please visit Booth No.: Hall 4, Stand F50.





