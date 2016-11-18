Airwheel E3 Folding intelligent Electric Bike Is As Cool As It Sounds

Everyone learns things differently. Everyone that rides Airwheel E3 foldable electric bike may have different feeling.

(firmenpresse) - Whether youre a commuter, or a vacationer, there is no doubt that Airwheel E3 backpack electric folding bike makes everything easier between long trips. As more people spend their time traveling, we need a reliable bike that is both portable and convenient. Folding bike travel is perfect for a commuter and vacationer.



Maybe youre one of the most people in the world who work from day to day. You spend most of your time on the traffic during the morning and afternoon, going from home to office, constantly on the go. Its a busy life. Airwheel E3 smart electric folding bike is the best way to get around. Foldable to the size 400*353*472mm, E3 can be put into the backpack. Between bus trips, you can get around the city without worrying about the subway or street traffic. When at destination, you can easily keep it under your desk. With lightweight, just 12.5kg, you can also try to climb stairs with it. Having no time to the gym, it can be acted as the exerciser to help you work out every day.



Airwheel E3 is equipped with Li-ion batteries, the newest technology in battery. Sealed Lead Acid batteries were once the standard battery type for most electric scooter and electric bicycles. These days has passed, because the fact that sealed lead acid batteries is particularly heavy. In the contrary, the Lithium battery has a lifetime of about 2 to 3 times of a sealed lead acid battery, with lightweight. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



It also features the benefit of being largely maintenance free and it can also sit for long stretches for time without any maintenance or charging. Two charge ways makes Airwheel E3 folding e bike humanized. The replaceable function and high efficient USB port allows the battery to work as a mobile power, which can provide the constant power for the smart devices.



