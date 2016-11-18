Printing Service Announces New Printer As Part Of Their Full Services Line

(firmenpresse) - Todays world of online services and businesses still find that quality brochures with crisp, clean images still make some of the most powerful first impressions. This means depending on the best possible print team for the best possible results. This is why many in the U.K. turn to Rival Colour for their printing needs.



No matter if it is a rush order, an established customer or an order that is carefully planned with a due date, Rival Colour has the staff and equipment to help their customers correctly the first time and each time with a customer service approach that is unrivaled.



Rival Colour offers a full line of printing options guaranteed to meet or exceed customer expectations with the perfect customized printing. This means any printing onto virtually any surface is possible.



We have spent quite some time maximizing our services and printing to meet the needs of some very important customers with very high standards. We look forward to the next big printing challenge, said Gary Smith of the company.



DIGITAL PRINTING



Rival Colour maintains a full line of options for customers needing the best in digital printing and imagery. Select from a wide group of pre-designed brochures, stationery and leaflets or bring in a custom piece. Smith and his team will handle any sized job depending on the specific needs of the customer.



LITHO PRINTING



The standard business card is still necessary no matter what the vocation or industry. Letterheads, booklets and more are still as effective for reaching customers today as they were 25 years ago. The only thing that has changed is the printing technology, and Rival Colour has stayed on the cutting edge.



OTHER SERVICES



Rival Colour does not stop at the basics. They offer photograph retouching, photography, mailing services and more. A full list of their services is available on the website http://www.rivalcolour.com/



We are really pleased with our options we offer our customers. We could not figure it out, but we knew there was something lacking with our services. The team brainstormed and realized the issue. Now, we have the perfect tool to meet specific needs, said Smith.





Smith refers to the newest printing tool for Rival Colour, the Ricoh 7100x.



We are very pleased to feature this new, state-of-the-art printing machine. There is very little it cannot do in the printing industry. We can now print white onto coloured, metallic stock and make decals. The decals are something we have wanted to offer our customers for some time, said Smith.



Contact:

Gary Smith

Company: Rival Colour Ltd

Address: Unit 1, Greenwich Centre Business Park, 53 Norman Road, London, SE10 9QF, UK

Tel: +44 20 8269 2852

Email: info(at)rivalcolour.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rivalcolour

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rivalcolour

Website: www.rivalcolour.com





