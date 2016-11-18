Innovative study with three treatment switches confirms Sandoz biosimilar etanercept has equivalent efficacy to originator

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Novartis International AG /

Innovative study with three treatment switches confirms Sandoz biosimilar

etanercept has equivalent efficacy to originator

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* No clinically meaningful differences between biosimilar etanercept and the

originator product in safety and efficacy over 52 weeks[1]



* Innovative study design demonstrates switching between biosimilar etanercept

and the originator product has no impact on safety and efficacy[1]



* Sandoz biosimilar etanercept was approved by the FDA* in August 2016 and is

currently under review by the EMA**



Holzkirchen, November 18, 2016 - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and the pioneer

and global leader in biosimilars, today announced the publication of the EGALITY

study in the British Journal of Dermatology. The confirmatory clinical safety

and efficacy study shows Sandoz biosimilar etanercept is equivalent to the

originator product, Enbrel(®)***, in more than 500 adult patients over 52

weeks[1].



The innovative design of the EGALITY study includes switched and continuous

treatment arms. Patients who switched treatments crossed over between biosimilar

etanercept and the originator product three times with no clinically meaningful

differences in safety and efficacy.



"Sandoz recognizes that clinicians need robust data on switching to confidently

prescribe biosimilars. In EGALITY the same patients received treatment with

biosimilar etanercept and the originator product in an alternating fashion and

these three treatment switches had no impact on safety and efficacy," said Malte

Peters M.D., Head Global Clinical Development, Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz. "This

innovative study demonstrates that Sandoz is at the frontier of building trust



and confidence in biosimilars to increase access to biologics for patients

worldwide." Peters continued.



The 52-week EGALITY study was a randomized, double-blind trial which involved

531 adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study was

carried out over 12 months in 74 dermatology clinical sites across Europe and

South Africa and consisted of three treatment periods. In the first 12-week

period, patients received biosimilar etanercept or the originator product. In

the second period, patients with at least 50% improvement of psoriasis symptoms

were re-randomized into four groups; the first two groups continued with their

original treatment and other two switched to the alternate treatment every six

weeks until week 30[1]. In the third period, the patients continued to receive

their last treatment at week 30 up to week 52.



From baseline to week 52, the percentage change in Psoriasis Area and Severity

Index (PASI) score was comparable between biosimilar etanercept and the

originator product. EGALITY also confirms a comparable safety profile of the two

medicines over 52 weeks, with similar incidence rates of treatment-emergent

adverse events seen in all study arms. The primary endpoint of achieving

equivalence in PASI 75 response rates were met at week 12[2]. These data were

presented at the congress of the Psoriasis International Network (PIN), 2016.



The FDA approved Sandoz biosimilar etanercept in August 2016 for all indications

included in the label of the originator product, which is used to treat various

inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and

psoriatic arthritis. It is currently under regulatory review by the EMA after

the submission was accepted in the second half of 2015.



Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality, life-enhancing

biosimilars. It is the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars and currently

markets three biosimilars. Sandoz has a leading biosimilar pipeline and plans to

launch five biosimilars of major oncology and immunology biologics across key

geographies by 2020. As a division of the Novartis Group, Sandoz is well-

positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based on its experience and

capabilities in development, manufacturing and commercialization.



About Sandoz biosimilar etanercept

The Sandoz proposed biosimilar to Enbrel(®), has been studied in a global

development program, which included a comprehensive comparison of the biosimilar

and Enbrel(®) at the analytical, pre-clinical, and clinical levels, including

data from four pharmacokinetic studies (GP15-101, GP15-102, GP15-103 and GP15-

104(§)) involving a total of 216 healthy volunteers, as well as data from the

confirmatory clinical safety and efficacy study EGALITY (GP15-302). The

development program also included five pre-clinical studies.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "under review," "committed," "pipeline," "plans," "launch,"

"well positioned," "proposed," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals for biosimilar etanercept or

any of the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline, or regarding

potential future revenues from biosimilar etanercept and the other products in

the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that biosimilar etanercept

or any of the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline will be submitted

or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be

any guarantee that biosimilar etanercept or any of the other products in the

Sandoz biosimilar pipeline will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, management's expectations regarding biosimilar etanercept and such

other Sandoz biosimilar pipeline products could be affected by, among other

things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including

unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical

data; competition in general, including potential approval of additional

versions of biosimilar etanercept; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, industry and general public pricing

pressures; unexpected litigation outcomes, including intellectual property

disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling

biosimilar etanercept or its other biosimilar products; the particular

prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general economic and

industry conditions; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file

with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a

division of the worldwide Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to

improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support

growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around

the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000

molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2015 sales of USD

10.1 billion. In 2015, our products reached more than 500 million patients and

we aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in

Germany's Greater Munich area.



* US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

** European Medicines Agency (EMA)

*** Enbrel(®) is a registered trademark of Pfizer in Europe and Amgen in the US

(§ )GP15-104, one of the four PK studies that intended to demonstrate

bioequivalence between GP2015 and EU-licensed Enbrel, was submitted as an

amendment to the initial Biologics License Agreement at the request of European

authorities



References

[1] Griffiths C et al. The EGALITY study: A confirmatory, randomised, double-

blind study comparing the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of GP2015, a

proposed etanercept biosimilar, versus the originator product in patients with

moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis. Br J Dermatol.

[2] Griffiths EM et al. GP2015, a proposed etanercept biosimilar, has equivalent

efficacy, safety and immunogenicity to etanercept originator product in patients

with chronic plaque-type psoriasis: 12 week results from the phase 3 EGALITY

study. Poster presented at the Psoriasis 2016, 5th Congress of the Psoriasis

International Network (PIN), July 07, 2016 (e-poster P222)



###



For further information, contact:



Eric Althoff Tara Lanigan

Novartis Global Media Relations Sandoz Global Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +49 (0) 172 8295 276

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) tara.lanigan(at)sandoz.com

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com





Duncan Cantor

Sandoz Global Communications

+49 (0) 170 650 6067

duncan.cantor(at)sandoz.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188





North America:



Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417







Media Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2057839/771127.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.novartis.com



PressRelease by

Novartis International AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 07:15

Language: English

News-ID 507957

Character count: 11572

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Novartis International AG

Stadt: Basel





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease