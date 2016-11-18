(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Innovative study with three treatment switches confirms Sandoz biosimilar
etanercept has equivalent efficacy to originator
* No clinically meaningful differences between biosimilar etanercept and the
originator product in safety and efficacy over 52 weeks[1]
* Innovative study design demonstrates switching between biosimilar etanercept
and the originator product has no impact on safety and efficacy[1]
* Sandoz biosimilar etanercept was approved by the FDA* in August 2016 and is
currently under review by the EMA**
Holzkirchen, November 18, 2016 - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and the pioneer
and global leader in biosimilars, today announced the publication of the EGALITY
study in the British Journal of Dermatology. The confirmatory clinical safety
and efficacy study shows Sandoz biosimilar etanercept is equivalent to the
originator product, Enbrel(®)***, in more than 500 adult patients over 52
weeks[1].
The innovative design of the EGALITY study includes switched and continuous
treatment arms. Patients who switched treatments crossed over between biosimilar
etanercept and the originator product three times with no clinically meaningful
differences in safety and efficacy.
"Sandoz recognizes that clinicians need robust data on switching to confidently
prescribe biosimilars. In EGALITY the same patients received treatment with
biosimilar etanercept and the originator product in an alternating fashion and
these three treatment switches had no impact on safety and efficacy," said Malte
Peters M.D., Head Global Clinical Development, Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz. "This
innovative study demonstrates that Sandoz is at the frontier of building trust
and confidence in biosimilars to increase access to biologics for patients
worldwide." Peters continued.
The 52-week EGALITY study was a randomized, double-blind trial which involved
531 adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study was
carried out over 12 months in 74 dermatology clinical sites across Europe and
South Africa and consisted of three treatment periods. In the first 12-week
period, patients received biosimilar etanercept or the originator product. In
the second period, patients with at least 50% improvement of psoriasis symptoms
were re-randomized into four groups; the first two groups continued with their
original treatment and other two switched to the alternate treatment every six
weeks until week 30[1]. In the third period, the patients continued to receive
their last treatment at week 30 up to week 52.
From baseline to week 52, the percentage change in Psoriasis Area and Severity
Index (PASI) score was comparable between biosimilar etanercept and the
originator product. EGALITY also confirms a comparable safety profile of the two
medicines over 52 weeks, with similar incidence rates of treatment-emergent
adverse events seen in all study arms. The primary endpoint of achieving
equivalence in PASI 75 response rates were met at week 12[2]. These data were
presented at the congress of the Psoriasis International Network (PIN), 2016.
The FDA approved Sandoz biosimilar etanercept in August 2016 for all indications
included in the label of the originator product, which is used to treat various
inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and
psoriatic arthritis. It is currently under regulatory review by the EMA after
the submission was accepted in the second half of 2015.
Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality, life-enhancing
biosimilars. It is the pioneer and global leader in biosimilars and currently
markets three biosimilars. Sandoz has a leading biosimilar pipeline and plans to
launch five biosimilars of major oncology and immunology biologics across key
geographies by 2020. As a division of the Novartis Group, Sandoz is well-
positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based on its experience and
capabilities in development, manufacturing and commercialization.
About Sandoz biosimilar etanercept
The Sandoz proposed biosimilar to Enbrel(®), has been studied in a global
development program, which included a comprehensive comparison of the biosimilar
and Enbrel(®) at the analytical, pre-clinical, and clinical levels, including
data from four pharmacokinetic studies (GP15-101, GP15-102, GP15-103 and GP15-
104(§)) involving a total of 216 healthy volunteers, as well as data from the
confirmatory clinical safety and efficacy study EGALITY (GP15-302). The
development program also included five pre-clinical studies.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "under review," "committed," "pipeline," "plans," "launch,"
"well positioned," "proposed," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals for biosimilar etanercept or
any of the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline, or regarding
potential future revenues from biosimilar etanercept and the other products in
the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and
expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of
these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that biosimilar etanercept
or any of the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline will be submitted
or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be
any guarantee that biosimilar etanercept or any of the other products in the
Sandoz biosimilar pipeline will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, management's expectations regarding biosimilar etanercept and such
other Sandoz biosimilar pipeline products could be affected by, among other
things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including
unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical
data; competition in general, including potential approval of additional
versions of biosimilar etanercept; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including government, industry and general public pricing
pressures; unexpected litigation outcomes, including intellectual property
disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling
biosimilar etanercept or its other biosimilar products; the particular
prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general economic and
industry conditions; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file
with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a
division of the worldwide Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to
improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support
growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around
the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000
molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2015 sales of USD
10.1 billion. In 2015, our products reached more than 500 million patients and
we aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in
Germany's Greater Munich area.
* US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
** European Medicines Agency (EMA)
*** Enbrel(®) is a registered trademark of Pfizer in Europe and Amgen in the US
(§ )GP15-104, one of the four PK studies that intended to demonstrate
bioequivalence between GP2015 and EU-licensed Enbrel, was submitted as an
amendment to the initial Biologics License Agreement at the request of European
authorities
References
[1] Griffiths C et al. The EGALITY study: A confirmatory, randomised, double-
blind study comparing the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of GP2015, a
proposed etanercept biosimilar, versus the originator product in patients with
moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis. Br J Dermatol.
[2] Griffiths EM et al. GP2015, a proposed etanercept biosimilar, has equivalent
efficacy, safety and immunogenicity to etanercept originator product in patients
with chronic plaque-type psoriasis: 12 week results from the phase 3 EGALITY
study. Poster presented at the Psoriasis 2016, 5th Congress of the Psoriasis
International Network (PIN), July 07, 2016 (e-poster P222)
