Valartis Group AG: Lifting of definitive moratorium due to successful recovery

The Cantonal Court of Zug has approved on 17 November 2016 the application for
lifting of the definitive moratorium[1] on Valartis Group AG following its
successful recovery. Valartis Group AG is now completely recovered, solvent and
still retains a solid equity capital base. All outstanding liabilities will be
settled as soon as the ten-day period of appeal has elapsed without recourse.
The divestment of the private banks in Austria and Liechtenstein, which were
pre-conditions for the recovery of Valartis Group AG and the Liechtenstein-based
finance holding, Valartis Finance Holding AG, were concluded on 1 April 2016 and
20 September 2016, respectively.[2] The application for lifting of the deferment
of bankruptcy for Valartis Finance Holding AG has already been approved on 28
October 2016 by the Princely Court of Liechtenstein. Valartis Finance Holding AG
repaid all outstanding liabilities following closing of the sale transaction of
the Liechtenstein banking group on 20 September 2016[3] and is also completely
recovered and debt-free.
The Board of Directors and the management of Valartis Group AG would like to
take this opportunity to thank all their creditors for the patience they have
shown and for their understanding and trust. Special thanks is also due to
Valartis Group AG's employees for their exceptional commitment over the last 16
months.
Valartis Group - a holding company
The 2015 decision to divest Valartis Group's major private banking holdings,
taken by the Board of Directors, also meant that, from then on and in future,
Valartis Group would continue to focus strategically on the management of Group
investments in the fields of Banking & Finance, Private Equity, Real Estate
Projects as well as on the activities of the Corporate Finance team.
Today, Valartis Group comprises, besides the finance holding companies in
Switzerland and Liechtenstein and its service organisation, the Corporate
Finance team, which concentrates its advisory services in the fields of
Corporate Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions to listed and non-listed medium-
sized companies in Europe, and the real estate experts of Valartis Group in
Switzerland and in Russia who manage its own holdings and third party assets
with focus on real estate development projects in the regions of Russia and
Algeria and the management of niche funds.
Valartis Group holds a majority stake of 62.3 percent in the stock-listed
investment company, ENR Russia Invest SA (ENR). ENR focuses on private equity,
real estate investments and equity-related investments as well as fixed-income
investment instruments in Russia, the CIS and the Baltic state.
With a minority stake in Norinvest Holding SA, the parent company of the Banque
Cramer & Cie SA, Valartis Group further participates in the Swiss wealth
management market.
Agenda
General meeting 2017 16 May 2017
For further information, please contact:
Kim-My Schefer, Head Corporate Communications & Marketing, Valartis Group AG
Tel. +41 44 503 54 02, MediaRelations(at)valartis.ch
Valartis Group
Valartis Group is an international finance group with offices in Switzerland,
Luxembourg, as well as Moscow and St. Petersburg. Valartis Group AG (Baar,
Switzerland) is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange.
Continued operations include the fields of financial services, Real Estate
Project Management and Private Equity.
www.valartisgroup.ch
[1] See also media release from 16 November 2015: Valartis Group AG, Baar, under
provisional moratorium; application for a definitive moratorium will be
submitted today;
http://www.valartisgroup.ch/en/News-Media/News-Media-Releases/
[2] See also media release from 1 April 2016: Closing on takeover of banking
operations of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG by Wiener Privatbank SE; media release
from 21 September,2016: Closing on the takeover of Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein)
AG by Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd. - final precondition for successful
implementation of recovery plans fulfilled;
http://www.valartisgroup.ch/en/News-Media/News-Media-Releases/
[3] See also media release from 28 October 2016: Liechtenstein-based Valartis
Finance Holding AG's recovery successfully concluded - completion of recovery
plan for Valartis Group AG expected at end-November 2016;
http://www.valartisgroup.ch/en/News-Media/News-Media-Releases/
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
More information:
http://www.valartisgroup.ch/
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Valartis Group AG
Stadt: Baar ZG
