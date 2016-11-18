Press Release: Curetis Publishes Business and Financial Update for the First Nine Months 2016

Press Release: Curetis Publishes Business and Financial Update for the First Nine Months 2016

Nine Months 2016

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







- U.S. FDA trial completed with excellent top-line data



- Leading position in genetic antimicrobial resistance biomarker testing

strengthened by GEAR acquisition









Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, November 18, 2016 -

Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a

developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today published a

business and financial update for the first nine months ended September

30, 2016 and provided an outlook to coming months.







Recent Operational and Business Highlights



Unyvero US FDA Trial

* Curetis successfully completed the U.S. FDA trial for the Unyvero Platform

and its LRT Application in lower respiratory tract infections and reported

positive top-line data in October 2016. The prospective and retrospective

study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating an overall weighted average

sensitivity of 90.2% and an overall average weighted specificity of 99.3%.

These data are fully consistent and in line with the performance evaluation

previously conducted by Curetis for CE IVD marking in Europe, as well as

published data from various European KOLs and customer sites.

* The submission of Curetis' (de novo) 510(k) data package to the U.S. FDA is

expected in due course. FDA feedback and the potential clearance for Unyvero

and start of commercialization are expected in the first half of 2017.

* Curetis is preparing to enter U.S. FDA trials for its next U.S. product. To

that end, the Company has submitted a so-called pre-submission package to



the FDA for a U.S. version of its Unyvero ITI Cartridge. Based on the FDA's

feedback and additional market research data that are expected in Q4-2016,

Curetis will determine appropriate next steps and timelines for a U.S. FDA

trial for this second product. Further details will be announced in 2017.



Acquisition of NGS Database GEAR and IP from Siemens

* Curetis has acquired sole commercial rights from Siemens Technology

Accelerator to the GEAR (GEnetic Antibiotic Resistance and Susceptibility)

platform and database with all its content, numerous GEAR-related patents

and patent applications, as well as all corresponding know-how. The deal

gives Curetis sole worldwide product development and commercial rights,

including the right to sublicense assets in human and animal diagnostics as

well as food safety testing. Furthermore, Curetis has secured the sole

rights to leverage the GEAR assets in collaboration with pharmaceutical

companies for the development of novel antimicrobial drugs for human and

animal health.

* The state-of-the-art bioinformatics database comprises more than 11,300

bacterial strains that have been collected at more than 200 sites on 5

continents over 30 years. The next gene sequencing (NGS) data with 0.4

trillion reads is a wealth of comprehensive and internationally relevant

information amounting to 30 terabytes in total.

* GEAR allows Curetis to rapidly identify potential novel biomarkers,

biomarker combinations, and algorithms predicting antibiotic resistance, as

well as potential novel targets for antimicrobial drugs. The acquisition of

the GEAR database and patent estate adds significantly to the leading

position that Curetis has established in the area of genetic antimicrobial

resistance biomarker testing with its Unyvero Cartridges. Curetis intends to

further expand and mine the GEAR database in collaboration with leading

academic institutions as well as pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies

and leverage those into commercial products on its Unyvero Molecular

Diagnostics platform and beyond.



Commercial Expansion

* United States

Following the appointment of Christopher M. Bernard as President and Chief

Executive Officer of Curetis USA, Inc. in La Jolla, San Diego, CA, the Company

has been building its senior leadership and U.S. commercial core team for the

North American market during the second half of 2016. The U.S. subsidiary has

been founded to drive the future commercial development and sales of the

Company's Unyvero Platform in North America. Curetis is planning direct

commercialization of all Unyvero Products in the U.S. hospital market.

* Europe

The Company has made excellent progress in expanding its commercial footprint in

its direct sales territories. To this end, Curetis has established four new

wholly owned commercial subsidiaries in Europe covering the UK, the Netherlands

for the Benelux area, France and Switzerland and has hired senior market

development managers and key account managers from industry leaders such as

Roche, Cepheid, Abbott and others.



Product Development

* After launching the BCU Blood Culture Application Cartridge in Q2-2016,

Curetis has launched its second Unyvero Test this year with its next

generation Unyvero ITI Cartridge for Implant and Tissue Infections in

September 2016. The CE performance evaluation study was successfully

completed and demonstrated an overall average sensitivity for all pathogens

of 86.9% and an overall average specificity for all pathogens of 99.2% in a

total of 1,100 samples. The next-generation cartridge now covers a total of

102 (up from 80 in first generation) diagnostic targets: 85 of the most

clinically relevant pathogenic microorganisms, including Gram positive and

Gram negative bacteria, several fungi, and 17 related antibiotic resistance

markers.

* The Company has furthermore progressed the development of the IAI Intra-

Abdominal Infection Cartridge, its fourth Unyvero Application, towards

completion by the end of this year. In addition, the partnered Sepsis Host

Response program (anticipated completion not before the end of 2017) is

progressing according to plan.



Installed Base

* Curetis has continued to expand the installed base of Unyvero Analyzers to

121 as of September 30, 2016 (vs. 79 instruments as of September 30, 2015,

i.e. an increase by 53% year over year).



Financial Highlights for the First Nine Months 2016

* Revenues: EUR 1.1 million (vs. EUR 0.9 million in the nine months ended

September 30, 2015). Overall revenues were up by 21.7% year over year. While

revenues in the first half of 2015 had included EUR 297 thousand generated

by Unyvero Systems sales to a pharma partner, revenues in the same period in

2016 did not include any such system sales to pharma. In general, revenues

are expected to remain volatile from quarter-to-quarter, as early-stage

instrument sales to distribution partners are unevenly spread throughout the

year.

* Expenses: EUR 12.0 million (vs. EUR 9.6 million in the nine months ended

September 30, 2015). The increase is in line with the operational and

organizational growth strategy and driven by higher R&D expenses,

distribution costs as well as G&A costs.

* Gross loss: EUR 0.1 million (vs. a gross loss of EUR 0.5 million in the nine

months ended September 30, 2015). The relatively low gross margin is

significantly impacted by the mix of systems sales to cartridge sales and by

IFRS accounting requiring excess capacity of the cartridge manufacturing

line and facility to be allocated to actual period cartridge output.

* Net loss: EUR 10.7 million (vs. a profit of EUR 13.5 million in the nine

months ended September 30, 2015). The profit in the nine months ended

September 30, 2015 was due to 23.6 million financial income resulting from a

one-time accounting-effect due to the revaluation of preferred and common

shares under IFRS.

* Cash and cash equivalents: A strong cash position of EUR 35.4 million as of

September 30, 2016 (vs. EUR 46.1 million as of December 31, 2015) and a net

cash burn of 10.6 EUR million during the nine months of 2016 for all

operating, investment and financing activities combined.





Key non-audited financials as of September 30, 2016



+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|Curetis N.V. | | |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|consolidated numbers in '000| | |

|Euros | | |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

| | |For the nine months |

| |For the nine months |ended September |

| |ended September 30, 2016|30, 2015 |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|Revenues | 1,077| 885|

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|Operating loss | (10,760)| (8,676)|

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|Total comprehensive income | (10,731)| 13,493|

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

| | | |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

| |September 30, 2016 |December 31 2015 |

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+

|Cash and cash equivalents | 35,415| 46,060|

+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+



Comparative figures for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, are those of

Curetis GmbH (former AG).



"We are very happy with the operational development," said Dr. Oliver Schacht,

CEO of Curetis. "We completed the U.S. FDA study on time and as planned. We are

now using the outcome, a very strong and comprehensive data set, for compiling

the final submission documents and look forward to receiving feedback from the

FDA. In addition, we launched the next-generation Unyvero ITI Cartridge for

Implant and Tissue Infections and submitted the pre-submission package to the

FDA for a U.S. version of the Unyvero ITI Cartridge."



"Furthermore, the GEAR acquisition allows us to significantly expand the scale

and scope of the Unyvero Platform and complement it with NGS-based knowledge,"

he added. "GEAR will allow us to stay on top of the development of cutting-edge

molecular diagnostic products for critical hospital infections as it will serve

as an engine for even more comprehensive and differentiated content of

antibiotic resistance biomarkers in our Unyvero Products. Last but not least,

the commercial expansion is also progressing in both Europe and the U.S., where

we have built a senior leadership and U.S. commercial core team for the North

American market."







###







Disclaimer



CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to

investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not

constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product

based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the

United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance

characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future

point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.





###



About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. The company

is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis has signed

collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and Cempra Inc. as well as several

international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the

Middle East and Asia.



For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.





Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.



Contact details



Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012







More information:

http://www.curetis.com/



