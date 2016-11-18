Far Resources Completes Initial Drill Program at its Zoro Lithium Property



November 17, 2016 - Vancouver, BC: Far Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) www.farresources.com (Far Resources or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of its phase 1 drill program on their Zoro Lithium Property near Snow Lake, Manitoba (the Drill Program).



The Drill Program was designed to validate and expand on the results of historic 1956 drilling and related assays. Information from historic drilling including collar locations and drill logs were combined with trench locations uncovered by Far Resources consultants during field work to produce a three- dimensional model of Zoro spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke #1. This model was tested by all drill holes in this program.



A total of 1142 metres of NQ core were completed during the Drill Program with all seven holes intersecting the spodumene-bearing Zoro pegmatite. There was little deviation noted between the observed intercepts of pegmatite and those predicted by the three dimensional model prepared by Orix Geoscience.



Subsequent to logging, a total of 143 sawn core samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories (Ancaster, Ontario) an ISO certified laboratory for lithium assays and multi-element analysis. Results are pending and will be reported when data is received.



Keith Anderson, President and CEO, commented, We are pleased that the first drill program on the property for 60 years has confirmed our geological model and interpretation. This will allow us to plan and optimize further drilling with confidence as we expand on the phase 1 program.



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Fedikow P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI 43-101.



About the Company



Far Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol FAT, focused on the identification and development of high potential mineral opportunities in stable jurisdictions. Please visit our newly updated website at www.farresources.com for full details. Far Resources may acquire or option properties of merit to meet its ongoing goal to locate, advance and unlock the potential of these mineral opportunities. Far Resources has option agreements in place on the Zoro Lithium Property in Manitoba, Canada and the Winston Property in New Mexico, USA. Far Resources has optioned its wholly owned Tchentlo Lake Property in British Columbia, Canada to Alchemist Mining Inc.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FAR RESOURCES LTD.



Keith C. Anderson, President 604-805-5035



