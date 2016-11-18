Red Port Comics Now Publishes the Best Comics and Strips Created by the Russian Authors

Red Port Comics has announced the launch of the website devoted to the best comics and strips.

Red Port Comics is a web-based platform, which collects and publishes the most unique, interesting and outstanding projects created by talented authors from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The website has been launched on October 9, 2015, and its popularity keeps growing with every passing day. The main reason for this fact is the versatility of comics and strips, which are offered to the audience. These stories are captivating, intriguing and worth the attention of users, who are fond of this genre.



The major purpose of the project is to popularize and develop the comics-industry in Russia. That is why, the comics are offered in the electronic version. This makes them easy to find, interesting to read and convenient to use. The collection of stories is regularly updated at the website to keep the potential readers satisfied, intrigued and engaged. This format is more affordable and helps save time and effort of users, who like reading comics, but often lack time to shop for them elsewhere. The service enlists a variety of genres of comics to meet the needs, interests and requirements of the potential audience.



Apart from offering comics and strips that are worth the attention, Red Port Comics also make it possible for the authors of creative projects realize their ideas to get the most out of their hobby. This is what the Red Port Comics developers tell about their service: According to our data, there are lots of uncalled but talented authors with plenty of interesting ideas and fantastic creative skills in the Russian comics market. That is the main reason of why we have decided to offer an electronic version of the comics collection both to our readers and authors, who are dreaming of gaining the attention of their audience. Hopefully, our website will become an important step in their career.





Red Port Comics is always available on the web for those people, who have original and unique ideas and wish to represent them in the most favorable way. Likewise, this is the website, where hundreds or even thousands of comics admirers will find plenty of materials they will be encouraged to read and enjoy.



For more information, please, feel free to visit http://redportcomics.com/



About the Company



Contact Info

Address: 2 Ivovaya Street, 129239 Moscow, Russian Federation

Tel.: 8 (495) 926 54 78

E-mail: redportcomics(at)gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Red-Port-comics-1473650982958779/timeline/

Website: http://redportcomics.com/





