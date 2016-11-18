AppReal-VR Makes Their Casual VR the Annual Event

One of the leading VR development companies, AppReal-VR , has announced their decision to make Casual VR Startup Contest the annual event.

(firmenpresse) - One of the leading VR development companies, AppReal-VR , has announced their decision to make Casual VR Startup Contest the annual event. As it has recently been reported, the first Casual VR the company hosted in September 2016, was a huge success. It was the competition between the developers of independent software like casual games, augmented reality and virtual reality applications. The winner of the contest - Castle Wars VR game - further took part in the Casual Connect 2016, which was held in Tel-Aviv.



During the event, Castle Wars VR team met AppReal's leadership and other famous Gaming industry people. For those, who have missed an opportunity to evaluate the quality of the project that has won the first Casual VR contest, there is a chance to have a look at the Castle Wars VR game demo version, which reveals the benefits and advanced features of the project that make it stand out from the crowd.



Casual VR is the Ukrainian startup contest, the major participants of which are VR games, applications, mobile projects, Augmented Reality games and apps. During the previous contest, such famous Ukrainian startups like Chernobyl 360, Feel VR, Racoon etc. were on the speakers list. The team of judges included the most prominent and experienced people in the niche, such as Aviram Eisenberg, the founder and CEO of Ignite Outsourcing company, Yariv Levski and Nadav Brill (the AppReal VR specialists), Kevin Reddy (the US investor) and Michael Deinega (the Playtestix representative).



Today, AppReal-VR is looking forward to their 2nd VR game contest - Casual VR 2017 that will be held in spring 2017. Whats more, they have adopted the decision to make the contest the annual event.



About AppReal-VR:



AppReal-VR is a virtual reality development company, which is based in Israel. The company sees its mission in the development of virtual reality and augmented reality gaming solutions and applications as well as mobile apps and games. To make these web products advanced and popular, they have been successfully implementing new technologies since 2011. The founder and CEO of the company is Yariv Levski, who has more than 10 years of experience in virtual reality technologies.





Contact:

Mr. Yariv Levski, AppReal CEO

Address: Ha-Melakha St 8b, Netanya 42505, Israel

E-mail: yariv.levski(at)appreal.co.il

Website: https://appreal-vr.com/





More information:

http://https://appreal-vr.com/



PressRelease by

AppReal-VR

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 10:20

Language: English

News-ID 507970

Character count: 2617

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AppReal-VR



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease