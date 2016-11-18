Solarcheck Mobilcenter Highpressure

(PresseBox) - For the flushing and filling of larger solar systems or plants on high - rise buildings Solar filling stations with higher pressures are required.

ZUWA presents the new ?High-pressure Solarcheck Mobilcenter? for this purpose with a maximum pressure of 9 bar. The Solarcheck mobile center which has been known for years was modified with just a few changes.

Powerful pumps



self-priming

easy accessible protective fi lter at the pump inlet

Rugged cart



large pneumatic tires

convenient to manoeuvre even on rough ground or over stairs

hose holder

Fill- and return hose with high stress resistance



high quality, temperature resistant hose materials

threaded hose couplings with high-pressure crimped fi ttings

hose clips guarantee tightness even at high temperatures

interlock connector prevents residual liquids from leaking during transport

Interchangeable 30 litres tank



wide charging mouth

leak tight lid

stop valve on the bottom side of the tank

tanks are easily removable for cleaning

tanks are easily interchangeable when using different heat transfer fluids

with suction port located at the lowest point of the tank complete draining at the end of the operation





PressRelease by

ZUWA-Zumpe GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 09:45

Language: English

News-ID 507972

Character count: 1651

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ZUWA-Zumpe GmbH

Stadt: Laufen





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease