Solarcheck Mobilcenter Highpressure

(PresseBox) - For the flushing and filling of larger solar systems or plants on high - rise buildings Solar filling stations with higher pressures are required.
ZUWA presents the new ?High-pressure Solarcheck Mobilcenter? for this purpose with a maximum pressure of 9 bar. The Solarcheck mobile center which has been known for years was modified with just a few changes.
Powerful pumps
self-priming
easy accessible protective fi lter at the pump inlet
Rugged cart
large pneumatic tires
convenient to manoeuvre even on rough ground or over stairs
hose holder
Fill- and return hose with high stress resistance
high quality, temperature resistant hose materials
threaded hose couplings with high-pressure crimped fi ttings
hose clips guarantee tightness even at high temperatures
interlock connector prevents residual liquids from leaking during transport
Interchangeable 30 litres tank
wide charging mouth
leak tight lid
stop valve on the bottom side of the tank
tanks are easily removable for cleaning
tanks are easily interchangeable when using different heat transfer fluids
with suction port located at the lowest point of the tank complete draining at the end of the operation
