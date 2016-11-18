Innovus Pharma (INNV) Continues to Execute with Record Q3 '16 Revenue -- SECFilings.com

The clear majority of micro-cap pharmaceutical companies are years away from meaningful revenue, but Innovus Pharmaceuticals is a notable exception to the rule with rapidly growing revenue and a robust pipeline. The management seems to be focused on generating sustainable revenues and achieving profitability. During the third quarter, the company reported a 947% year-over-year increase in revenue to a record $1.9 million, as management continues to prove that it can deliver significant shareholder value.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Beyond Human Sales and Marketing Platform has become the cornerstone of its revenue growth. Since acquiring Beyond Human in March 2016, the company has experienced 42% monthly growth and gross margins that exceed 80%. The platform reaches between 20 and 30 million potential customers monthly with Beyond Human Testosterone Booster®, Vesele®, Sensum+®, Zestra®, and RecalMax® products.

The Beyond Human platform enables the company to reach millions of potential customers each month and create subscriptions for their products. By doing so, the company can generate a steady flow of recurring revenue rather than one-time sales revenues. The platform also enables the company to cross-sell its other products to the same market and reach an immediate customer base with any future product launches.

If the company continue its 42% compounded growth it might well exceed its anticipated $5M in revenue for 2016 and $15M in revenue for 2017 as it continues to launch new products. In addition, management aims to up-list to the NASDAQ, under the right market conditions, to open the door to institutional investments. After raising $3 million in July 2016, the company remains on solid financial footing when it comes to acquiring more products and increasing its marketing efforts to drive growth.

