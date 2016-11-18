       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Outotec to deliver a lithium beneficiation plant for AMG in Brazil

OUTOTEC OYJ    PRESS RELEASE, NOVEMBER 18, 2016 AT 11:00 AM

Outotec and Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMG) have agreed on the delivery
of a lithium beneficiation plant to AMG's Mibra mine site in the State of Minas
Gerais, Brazil. Outotec's order value, booked in the fourth quarter order
intake, exceeds EUR 35 million.

Outotec has been AMG's partner for development of this project through various
study stages. Outotec's scope of delivery comprises the technology, engineering,
delivery, construction, commissioning and start-up of the plant, which will
produce 90,000 tonnes per year of lithium concentrate used further downstream to
produce lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Lithium is mainly used in batteries
for the car industry. The plant is expected to be operational in the first half
of 2018.

"We are pleased to be AMG's trusted partner for the delivery of this lithium
concentrator solution, combining our vast process knowledge, proprietary
equipment and EPC delivery capabilities in Brazil. The new plant will be fed
with tailings from an existing plant, which makes the project highly
environmentally friendly and resource efficient", comments Taneli Salervo, head
of Outotec's Minerals Processing business unit.


