Outotec to deliver a lithium beneficiation plant for AMG in Brazil

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE, NOVEMBER 18, 2016 AT 11:00 AM



Outotec to deliver a lithium beneficiation plant for AMG in Brazil



Outotec and Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMG) have agreed on the delivery

of a lithium beneficiation plant to AMG's Mibra mine site in the State of Minas

Gerais, Brazil. Outotec's order value, booked in the fourth quarter order

intake, exceeds EUR 35 million.



Outotec has been AMG's partner for development of this project through various

study stages. Outotec's scope of delivery comprises the technology, engineering,

delivery, construction, commissioning and start-up of the plant, which will

produce 90,000 tonnes per year of lithium concentrate used further downstream to

produce lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Lithium is mainly used in batteries

for the car industry. The plant is expected to be operational in the first half

of 2018.



"We are pleased to be AMG's trusted partner for the delivery of this lithium

concentrator solution, combining our vast process knowledge, proprietary

equipment and EPC delivery capabilities in Brazil. The new plant will be fed

with tailings from an existing plant, which makes the project highly

environmentally friendly and resource efficient", comments Taneli Salervo, head

of Outotec's Minerals Processing business unit.





For further information please contact:



OUTOTEC



Taneli Salervo, President - Minerals Processing business unit (acting)

tel. +358 400 490 656



Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198



e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com



