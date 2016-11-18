Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Increase in share capital

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED

STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE

DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.

PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT



Bermuda, 18 November 2016 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement

by Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") dated 11 November

2016 regarding the successful completion of the subsequent offering of

2,500,000 new common shares (the "Subsequent Offering").



The Company has now issued 2,500,000 new common shares, each with a par value of

USD 1.00, at an offer price of NOK 17.00 per share in connection with the

Subsequent Offering. The new shares have been legally and validly issued as

fully paid and have been registered in the register of members of the Company in

Bermuda, and the beneficial interests in the new shares have been registered in

book-entry form in the VPS. Following the issuance of the new shares, the

authorised share capital of Avance Gas is USD 200,000,000 consisting of

200,000,000 shares with a par value of USD 1.00 each, of which 64,527,972 shares

have been issued and fully paid.



The new shares will be tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including

today, 18 November 2016.



For further queries, please contact:



Christian Andersen, President

Tel: +47 22 00 48 05 / Email: c.andersen(at)avancegas.com



Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen(at)avancegas.com



About Avance Gas

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied

petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and

operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of fourteen

modern VLGC ships.





Important information

This communication may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the

United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an

offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase

securities of the Company in the United States, Norway or any other

jurisdiction. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the

United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The

securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the

U.S. Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned

in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as

defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act and to "major U.S.

institutional investors" under SEC Rule 15a-6 to the United States Exchange Act

of 1934. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.



In any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Directive, this

communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors

in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only

to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such

EEA Member State. The expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive

2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the

extent implemented in any relevant Member State) and includes any relevant

implementing measure in the relevant Member State.



In the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and is only

directed at Qualified Investors who (i) are investment professionals falling

within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling

within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,

unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to

as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons

and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.

Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is

available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant

Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it

is lawful to do so.



Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical

facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe",

"continue", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "should", "will" and similar

expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon

various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions.

Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made,

these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks,

uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or

impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties,

contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ

materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such

forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking

statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date, and are

subject to change without notice.



This announcement is made by and, and is the responsibility of, the Company. ABN

AMRO, Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea Markets, Credit Agricole CIB, SEB and

Swedbank (the "Managers") are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else

and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the

protections afforded to their respective clients, or for advice in relation to

the contents of this announcement or any of the matters referred to herein.



Neither the Managers nor any of their respective affiliates makes any

representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this announcement and none

of them accepts any responsibility for the contents of this announcement or any

matters referred to herein.



This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon

in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as

investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as

an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a

recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company. Neither the

Managers nor any of their respective affiliates accepts any liability arising

from the use of this announcement.



Each of the Company, the Managers and their respective affiliates expressly

disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any

statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information,

future developments or otherwise.



The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by

law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or

such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and

to observe any such restrictions.



This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12

of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.avancegas.com/



PressRelease by

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 507977

Character count: 8479

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 1



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease