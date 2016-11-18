Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Increase in share capital

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bermuda, 18 November 2016 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement
by Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") dated 11 November
2016 regarding the successful completion of the subsequent offering of
2,500,000 new common shares (the "Subsequent Offering").
The Company has now issued 2,500,000 new common shares, each with a par value of
USD 1.00, at an offer price of NOK 17.00 per share in connection with the
Subsequent Offering. The new shares have been legally and validly issued as
fully paid and have been registered in the register of members of the Company in
Bermuda, and the beneficial interests in the new shares have been registered in
book-entry form in the VPS. Following the issuance of the new shares, the
authorised share capital of Avance Gas is USD 200,000,000 consisting of
200,000,000 shares with a par value of USD 1.00 each, of which 64,527,972 shares
have been issued and fully paid.
The new shares will be tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including
today, 18 November 2016.
For further queries, please contact:
Christian Andersen, President
Tel: +47 22 00 48 05 / Email: c.andersen(at)avancegas.com
Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen(at)avancegas.com
About Avance Gas
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and
operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), operating a fleet of fourteen
modern VLGC ships.
Important information
This communication may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the
United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an
offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase
securities of the Company in the United States, Norway or any other
jurisdiction. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The
securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the
U.S. Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned
in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as
defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act and to "major U.S.
institutional investors" under SEC Rule 15a-6 to the United States Exchange Act
of 1934. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.
In any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Directive, this
communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors
in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only
to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such
EEA Member State. The expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive
2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the
extent implemented in any relevant Member State) and includes any relevant
implementing measure in the relevant Member State.
In the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and is only
directed at Qualified Investors who (i) are investment professionals falling
within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling
within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to
as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons
and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons.
Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is
available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant
Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it
is lawful to do so.
Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical
facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe",
"continue", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "should", "will" and similar
expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon
various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions.
Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made,
these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or
impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties,
contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ
materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such
forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking
statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date, and are
subject to change without notice.
This announcement is made by and, and is the responsibility of, the Company. ABN
AMRO, Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea Markets, Credit Agricole CIB, SEB and
Swedbank (the "Managers") are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else
and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the
protections afforded to their respective clients, or for advice in relation to
the contents of this announcement or any of the matters referred to herein.
Neither the Managers nor any of their respective affiliates makes any
representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this announcement and none
of them accepts any responsibility for the contents of this announcement or any
matters referred to herein.
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon
in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as
investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as
an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a
recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company. Neither the
Managers nor any of their respective affiliates accepts any liability arising
from the use of this announcement.
Each of the Company, the Managers and their respective affiliates expressly
disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any
statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise.
The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by
law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or
such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and
to observe any such restrictions.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12
of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
