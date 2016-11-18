INGENICO : Ingenico Group first to obtain PCI-PTS v5 certification for latest retail POS

Paris,

November 18, 2016









Ingenico Group first to obtain PCI-PTS v5 certification for latest retail POS





Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless

payment, today announced that its new Lane retail terminal to be released in

2017 at the NRF conference, has been the first to receive the PCI PTS v5

certification.



This certification, granted by the PCI Security Standards Council, ensures the

strongest protection for card holders' payment data by requiring more robust

security controls for payment devices, to prevent physical tampering and the

insertion of malware that can compromise card data during payment transactions.



'We are very proud to be the first to obtain the latest Payment Card Industry

standard, thus confirming Ingenico's leadership in secured payments,' said

Jacques Guérin, EVP Smart Terminals & Mobile Solutions. 'This global

certification positions our payment terminals at the cutting edge of security

requirements and demonstrates the quality of our offer for our customers and our

partners across the world. Our Tetra range, which boasts a very high security

level based on elliptic curve cryptography, was PCI PTS v4 certified. The PCI

PTS v5 acknowledgement represents a step up for an already future-proof

solution.'





About Ingenico Group



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless

payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce

across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest

payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,

national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for

financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the



world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify

payment and deliver their brand promise.

www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico



Contacts



Communication Investors Investors

Coba Taillefer Stéphanie Constand-Atellian Caroline Alamy

External Communications VP Investor Relations Investor Relations manager

coba.taillefer(at)ingenico.com stephanie.constand(at)ingenico.com caroline.alamy(at)ingenico.com

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62 T./ +33 1 58 01 85 68 T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09









PCI v5:

http://hugin.info/143483/R/2057880/771150.pdf







