INGENICO : Ingenico Group first to obtain PCI-PTS v5 certification for latest retail POS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
Paris,
November 18, 2016
Ingenico Group first to obtain PCI-PTS v5 certification for latest retail POS
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless
payment, today announced that its new Lane retail terminal to be released in
2017 at the NRF conference, has been the first to receive the PCI PTS v5
certification.
This certification, granted by the PCI Security Standards Council, ensures the
strongest protection for card holders' payment data by requiring more robust
security controls for payment devices, to prevent physical tampering and the
insertion of malware that can compromise card data during payment transactions.
'We are very proud to be the first to obtain the latest Payment Card Industry
standard, thus confirming Ingenico's leadership in secured payments,' said
Jacques Guérin, EVP Smart Terminals & Mobile Solutions. 'This global
certification positions our payment terminals at the cutting edge of security
requirements and demonstrates the quality of our offer for our customers and our
partners across the world. Our Tetra range, which boasts a very high security
level based on elliptic curve cryptography, was PCI PTS v4 certified. The PCI
PTS v5 acknowledgement represents a step up for an already future-proof
solution.'
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless
payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce
across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest
payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,
national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for
financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the
world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify
payment and deliver their brand promise.
www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico
Contacts
Communication Investors Investors
Coba Taillefer Stéphanie Constand-Atellian Caroline Alamy
External Communications VP Investor Relations Investor Relations manager
coba.taillefer(at)ingenico.com stephanie.constand(at)ingenico.com caroline.alamy(at)ingenico.com
T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62 T./ +33 1 58 01 85 68 T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09
PCI v5:
http://hugin.info/143483/R/2057880/771150.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ingenico.com/en/
Date: 11/18/2016 - 08:00
Language: English
News-ID 507978
Character count: 3223
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: INGENICO
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 1
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.558
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|320
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.