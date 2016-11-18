       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


INGENICO : Ingenico Group first to obtain PCI-PTS v5 certification for latest retail POS

ID: 507978
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Press Release

Paris,
 November 18, 2016




Ingenico Group first to obtain PCI-PTS v5 certification for latest retail POS


Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless
payment, today announced that its new Lane retail terminal to be released in
2017 at the NRF conference, has been the first to receive the PCI PTS v5
certification.

This certification, granted by the PCI Security Standards Council, ensures the
strongest protection for card holders' payment data by requiring more robust
security controls for payment devices, to prevent physical tampering and the
insertion of malware that can compromise card data during payment transactions.

'We are very proud to be the first to obtain the latest Payment Card Industry
standard, thus confirming Ingenico's leadership in secured payments,' said
Jacques Guérin, EVP Smart Terminals & Mobile Solutions. 'This global
certification positions our payment terminals at the cutting edge of security
requirements and demonstrates the quality of our offer for our customers and our
partners across the world. Our Tetra range, which boasts a very high security
level based on elliptic curve cryptography, was PCI PTS v4 certified. The PCI
PTS v5 acknowledgement represents a step up for an already future-proof
solution.'


About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless
payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce
across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest
payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,
national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for
financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the


world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify
payment and deliver their brand promise.
www.ingenico.com  twitter.com/ingenico

Contacts

Communication Investors Investors
Coba Taillefer Stéphanie Constand-Atellian Caroline Alamy
External Communications VP Investor Relations Investor Relations manager
coba.taillefer(at)ingenico.com stephanie.constand(at)ingenico.com caroline.alamy(at)ingenico.com
T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62 T./ +33 1 58 01 85 68 T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09




PCI v5:
http://hugin.info/143483/R/2057880/771150.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.ingenico.com/en/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/18/2016 - 08:00
Language: English
News-ID 507978
Character count: 3223
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: INGENICO
Stadt: Paris


Number of hits: 1

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.558
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 320


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z