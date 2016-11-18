       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


100,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ID: 507979
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


ORION CORPORATION      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2016 at 9.00 a.m.
EET

100,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion
Corporation, 100,000 A shares have been converted into 100,000 B shares. The
conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 18 November 2016.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the
conversion, consists of 38,381,154 A shares and 102,876,674 B shares.



Orion Corporation



Olli Huotari   Jari Karlson
SVP, Corporate Functions CFO




Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Manager, Investor Relations & Financial Communications, tel.
+358 10 426 2721


Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi


Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and
diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and
markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients
and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and
treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are
central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion
developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs.

Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the company had
about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Orion Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.orion.fi



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/18/2016 - 08:00
Language: English
News-ID 507979
Character count: 2181
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Orion Oyj
Stadt: Espoo


Number of hits: 1

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.558
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 323


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z