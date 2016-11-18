100,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2016 at 9.00 a.m.

EET



100,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares



In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion

Corporation, 100,000 A shares have been converted into 100,000 B shares. The

conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 18 November 2016.



The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the

conversion, consists of 38,381,154 A shares and 102,876,674 B shares.







Orion Corporation







Olli Huotari Jari Karlson

SVP, Corporate Functions CFO









Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Manager, Investor Relations & Financial Communications, tel.

+358 10 426 2721





Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi





Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and

diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and

markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients

and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and

treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are

central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion

developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs.



Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the company had

about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.







More information:

http://www.orion.fi



