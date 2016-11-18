(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2016 at 9.00 a.m.
EET
100,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion
Corporation, 100,000 A shares have been converted into 100,000 B shares. The
conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 18 November 2016.
The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the
conversion, consists of 38,381,154 A shares and 102,876,674 B shares.
Orion Corporation
Olli Huotari Jari Karlson
SVP, Corporate Functions CFO
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Manager, Investor Relations & Financial Communications, tel.
+358 10 426 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi
Orion is a globally operating Finnish company developing pharmaceuticals and
diagnostic tests - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and
markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients
and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and
treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are
central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion
developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs.
Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the company had
about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
