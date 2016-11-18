ROBIT PLC RANKED SUCCESFULLY IN THE COMPETITION OF INTERNATIONALISATION AMONG THE EUROPEAN SME COMPANIES

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2016 AT 10:45 A.M.



ROBIT PLC RANKED SUCCESFULLY IN THE COMPETITION OF INTERNATIONALISATION AMONG

THE EUROPEAN SME COMPANIES



Robit Plc received the 3(rd) prize in the European Small and Mid-Cap Award 2016

in the International Star category. The Awards have been organized yearly by the

Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and European Issuers in

partnership with the European Commission.



The rewarded companies were selected by an independent jury appointed by the

European Commission. The Award Ceremony was held on Thursday in Brussels. The

winner of the competition was Gränges AB from Sweden.



The International Star category represents newly listed, well-managed mid-cap

companies that demonstrate impressive results in terms of international sales,

profit and market share growth. Based on these criteria, Robit Plc was rewarded

with the 3(rd )prize and Focus Home Interactive from France with the 2(nd)

prize.



"The Award is an outstanding international acknowledgement to Robit Plc. This

kind of a recognition stops the hectic daily work and gives the whole

organization an opportunity to enjoy and to be satisfied of the fact that we

have done things right. We are further going to invest in growth through

internationalisation", says Harri Sjöholm, the Chairman of Robit Plc, who

received the Award.





ROBIT PLC



Harri Sjöholm



Further information:



Robit Plc



Harri Sjöholm, Chairman



+358 400 622 092



harri.sjoholm(at)robit.fi



Certified Advisor



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch



Tel. +358 9 616 28 101



Robit is a Finnish growth company selling and servicing global customers in

drilling consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and



cooling, construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided

into Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has

17 own offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in

Finland, South Korea, Australia and UK. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki

Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more

information, see www.robit.fi.



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd



Key media



www.robit.fi









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Robit Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.robit.fi/



PressRelease by

Robit Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 09:45

Language: English

News-ID 507980

Character count: 3108

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Robit Oyj

Stadt: LempÃ¤Ã¤lÃ¤





Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease