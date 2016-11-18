(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2016 AT 10:45 A.M.
ROBIT PLC RANKED SUCCESFULLY IN THE COMPETITION OF INTERNATIONALISATION AMONG
THE EUROPEAN SME COMPANIES
Robit Plc received the 3(rd) prize in the European Small and Mid-Cap Award 2016
in the International Star category. The Awards have been organized yearly by the
Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and European Issuers in
partnership with the European Commission.
The rewarded companies were selected by an independent jury appointed by the
European Commission. The Award Ceremony was held on Thursday in Brussels. The
winner of the competition was Gränges AB from Sweden.
The International Star category represents newly listed, well-managed mid-cap
companies that demonstrate impressive results in terms of international sales,
profit and market share growth. Based on these criteria, Robit Plc was rewarded
with the 3(rd )prize and Focus Home Interactive from France with the 2(nd)
prize.
"The Award is an outstanding international acknowledgement to Robit Plc. This
kind of a recognition stops the hectic daily work and gives the whole
organization an opportunity to enjoy and to be satisfied of the fact that we
have done things right. We are further going to invest in growth through
internationalisation", says Harri Sjöholm, the Chairman of Robit Plc, who
received the Award.
ROBIT PLC
Harri Sjöholm
Further information:
Robit Plc
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman
+358 400 622 092
harri.sjoholm(at)robit.fi
Certified Advisor
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch
Tel. +358 9 616 28 101
Robit is a Finnish growth company selling and servicing global customers in
drilling consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and
cooling, construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided
into Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has
17 own offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in
Finland, South Korea, Australia and UK. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more
information, see www.robit.fi.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robit.fi
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Robit Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.robit.fi/
Date: 11/18/2016 - 09:45
Language: English
News-ID 507980
Character count: 3108
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Robit Oyj
Stadt: LempÃ¤Ã¤lÃ¤
Number of hits: 5
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.558
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|324
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.