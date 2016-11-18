       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


ROBIT PLC RANKED SUCCESFULLY IN THE COMPETITION OF INTERNATIONALISATION AMONG THE EUROPEAN SME COMPANIES

ID: 507980
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2016 AT 10:45 A.M.

ROBIT PLC RANKED SUCCESFULLY IN THE COMPETITION OF INTERNATIONALISATION AMONG
THE EUROPEAN SME COMPANIES

Robit Plc received the 3(rd) prize in the European Small and Mid-Cap Award 2016
in the International Star category. The Awards have been organized yearly by the
Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and European Issuers in
partnership with the European Commission.

The rewarded companies were selected by an independent jury appointed by the
European Commission. The Award Ceremony was held on Thursday in Brussels. The
winner of the competition was Gränges AB from Sweden.

The International Star category represents newly listed, well-managed mid-cap
companies that demonstrate impressive results in terms of international sales,
profit and market share growth. Based on these criteria, Robit Plc was rewarded
with the 3(rd )prize and Focus Home Interactive from France with the 2(nd)
prize.

"The Award is an outstanding international acknowledgement to Robit Plc. This
kind of a recognition stops the hectic daily work and gives the whole
organization an opportunity to enjoy and to be satisfied of the fact that we
have done things right. We are further going to invest in growth through
internationalisation", says Harri Sjöholm, the Chairman of Robit Plc, who
received the Award.


ROBIT PLC

Harri Sjöholm

Further information:

Robit Plc

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm(at)robit.fi

Certified Advisor

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch

Tel. +358 9 616 28 101

Robit is a Finnish growth company selling and servicing global customers in
drilling consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and


cooling, construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided
into Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has
17 own offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in
Finland, South Korea, Australia and UK. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more
information, see www.robit.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robit.fi




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Robit Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.robit.fi/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/18/2016 - 09:45
Language: English
News-ID 507980
Character count: 3108
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Robit Oyj
Stadt: LempÃ¤Ã¤lÃ¤


Number of hits: 5

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.558
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 324


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z