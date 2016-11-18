Songa Offshore SE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") has today issued notice of an extraordinary

general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting will be held on 12 of

December 2016 at 10:00 CET / 10:00 Cyprus time.



For further detailed information, please see the attached notice.



18 November 2016

Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Songa Offshore SE EGM Notice 18 November 2016:

http://hugin.info/136777/R/2057900/771158.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.songaoffshore.no



PressRelease by

Songa Offshore SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/18/2016 - 10:30

Language: English

News-ID 507982

Character count: 1026

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Songa Offshore SE

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease