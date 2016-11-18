       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Songa Offshore SE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") has today issued notice of an extraordinary
general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting will be held on 12 of
December 2016 at 10:00 CET / 10:00 Cyprus time.

For further detailed information, please see the attached notice.

18 November 2016
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Songa Offshore SE EGM Notice 18 November 2016:
http://hugin.info/136777/R/2057900/771158.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire






http://www.songaoffshore.no



