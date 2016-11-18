SpeedCast and Axxess Marine making waves

(firmenpresse) - SpeedCast and Axxess Marine offer superyacht customers revolutionary self-service portal giving them total control over their data usage



Sydney, Australia, November 18, 2016 - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, and Axxess Marine, an innovative full-service global communications company, are joining forces to revolutionize the way superyacht customers manage their data usage through SpeedCasts reliable VSAT communications solution.



Axxess Marines industry-changing contract-free online portal gives customers complete control over their spending, enabling customers to tailor their data tariff to suit their needs - wherever they are in the world. Customers can also pause and remotely restart their VSAT service via Dynamic Suspension®.



Piers Cunningham, Vice President, Maritime Services, SpeedCast commented: This kind of flexibility enables our customers to have complete control over their service  something that is unprecedented in the maritime industry. Working with Axxess Marine is a perfect fit because theyre as focused as we are on providing their customers with the best possible service. When our services are combined, we make a real difference to the global yacht industry.



We believe SpeedCast is as progressive and forward-thinking as we are at Axxess Marine and thats why we enjoy working with them, said Kym Petrie, Axxess Marine Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Historically, Axxess Marine has revolutionized the manner with which superyachts are able to control their own data communication needs. As partners, SpeedCast and Axxess Marine have listened to what customers in the maritime sector desire and have created a VSAT program to reflect those needs. This full service communication solution allows our customers to create their own communication program based on their budget, geographical journey and anticipated data need. Further, the program is nimble and flexible enough to upgrade, change and suspend their VSAT and data commitment- in less than 24 hours, with a click of a button and without penalty. The fact that a number of clients signed up for the service on our launch day is a great indication of the value of this solution, and given the number of customers who have signed on this month alone, this is a trend we expect to continue. With the Caribbean season just around the corner, the timing couldnt be better for our superyacht customers.





Being able to offer this customer-led, innovative and unique service capability will only strengthen our position within the global yacht sector - a sector where we are continuing to aggressively extend our presence as we see significant growth potential ahead, added Piers Cunningham.







About SpeedCast International Limited

SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA) is a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, offering high-quality managed network services in over 90 countries and a global maritime network serving customers worldwide. With a worldwide network of 42 sales and support offices and 39 teleport operations, SpeedCast has a unique infrastructure to serve the requirements of customers globally. With over 5,000 links on land and at sea supporting mission critical applications, SpeedCast has distinguished itself with a strong operational expertise and a highly efficient support organization. For more information, visit www.speedcast.com.



About Axxess Marine

Axxess Marine offers global communication services with worldwide real time customer care. The Axxess Marine online portal allows clients to activate and deactivate Axxess Marine SIM cards, VSAT plans, view data usage, signal strength and account status anytime, anywhere.



Axxess Marine works with a host of technology and service provider partners internationally. Premier product, a passionate commitment to clients and relentless technical and product innovation have fueled Axxess Marines successful rise to become the market leader in maritime communications.



Mediterranean. Caribbean. The Americas. Europe. Global.

