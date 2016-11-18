Former Medicare and Medicaid Law Enforcement Expert Joins Oberheiden Law Group

Matthew Lawhon, a former federal healthcare fraud investigator, has joined Dallas-based Oberheiden Law Group to assist healthcare law clients of the Oberheiden Law Group with expert compliance consulting and legal assistance.

Looking at Matts background, it has become clear that he is a great fit for our team, says founder Dr. Nick Oberheiden. All of us are excited to welcome him on board, adds Mindy Sauter, a former federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice and one of the team leaders at the Oberheiden Law Group.



Mr. Lawhon brings extensive experience in health care fraud regulations, compliance and investigations to his work with the Oberheiden Law Group. He has previously held positions with the Texas State Attorney Generals Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) and the Texas Medicare Program Safeguard Contractors (PSC), TriCenturion and Trailblazer Health Enterprises. Mr. Lawhons work focused on criminal and fraud investigations, involving provider fraud and abuse, with special emphasis in novel ways to leverage claims data for identifying potential fraud in Medicare and Medicaid programs. He has received numerous awards for his role as part of multi-agency law enforcement task forces and has been recognized for his expertise as a presenter at several healthcare fraud conferences. Mr. Lawhon is a graduate of Texas A&M School of Law and the University of Texas at San Antonio.



The Oberheiden Law Group, PLLC ( www.federal-lawyer.com ) is a group of former federal healthcare prosecutors and experienced defense attorneys that represents clients in civil and criminal healthcare fraud investigations. Among the team members are former prosecutors from the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, former Assistant United States Attorneys, and other attorneys with an extensive background in white collar defense work.



